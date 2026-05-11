USA World Cup squad: Full list, predicted lineup, depth chart, latest news

By Joel Lefevre | 11 May 2026 07:04

For the second time in their history, the USA will host a World Cup, but with far greater expectations than in 1994.

That tournament was seen as a launching point for the men’s national team program, who go into the 2026 finals with arguably the greatest generation of talent on the men’s side and dreams of making a deep run in the competition this time around.

Getting out of a group that features Australia, Turkiye and Paraguay is more than attainable for a squad that boast plenty of talented players who apply their trade in Europe and they will fancy their chances of topping that group.

Achieving Mauricio Pochettino’s lofty goal of the semi-finals, though, feels like a stretch, having lost their two March friendlies to highly ranked sides Belgium and Portugal in convincing fashion.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the USA’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

USA'S WORLD CUP 2026 FULL SQUAD LIST

Pochettino has said that he will reveal his final squad for the World Cup on May 26 at a fan celebration event in New York City.

That means we will know which 26 players are headed to the finals, ahead of their last two friendlies before the tournament commences against Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6.

USA'S MOST RECENT SQUAD (MARCH): Goalkeepers: Matt Turner (New England Revolution), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew) Defenders: Auston Trusty (Celtic), Chirs Richards(Crystal Palace, Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Maximilian Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse) Midfielders: Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Monchengladbach), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Sebastien Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Attackers: Ricardo Pepi (PSV), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Timothy Weah (Marseille), Patrick Agyemang (Derby County

USA'S WORLD CUP 2026 SQUAD NUMBERS

USA’s World Cup squad numbers will be confirmed at a later date.

USA'S WORLD CUP 2026 PREDICTED XI

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

This is far from set in stone, given some of the injuries on this squad, though there are some assured of a place on the roster for the finals unless something happens to them between now and the start of the World Cup.

Christian Pulisic remains the heartbeat of this team, who will be counted upon to score timely goals and create, while Folarin Balogun is among the few pure number nine attackers they have, who is likely to earn a place up top in the starting 11.

Between the sticks, it feels like a battle between the two Matts, with Matt Freese seemingly above Matt Turner on the depth chart, having guided the national team to the final of the previous Gold Cup, though Turner was the first choice at the 2022 World Cup.

On the right, whether as a fullback or wingback, we should see either Alex Freeman or Timothy Weah start, with the latter likely favoured, though both are versatile and can operate in other positions.

Freese; Weah, Richards, McKenzie, A. Robinson; Adams, Berhalter; Tillman, McKennie, Pulisic; Balogun

USA'S WORLD CUP 2026 DEPTH CHART Goalkeeper: Matt Turner (New England Revolution), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids), Diego Kochen (Barcelona Atletic) Right-back: Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Joe Scally (Bourssia Monchengladbach), Sergino Dest (PSV), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union), Shaq Moore (FC Dallas), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege) Centre-back: Auston Trusty (Celtic), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps), Noahkai Banks (FC Augsburg), Walker Zimmerman (Toronto), George Campbell (West Bromwich Albion) Left-back: Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Maximilian Arfsten (Columbus Crew), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel), Kristoffer Lund (FC Koln), DeJuan Jones(New England Revolution), Caleb Wiley (Watford) Defensive midfield: Tanner Tessmann (Lyon), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid), James Sands (FC St. Pauli), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes), Kellyn Acosta (Pogon Szczecin) Central midfield: Weston McKennie (Juventus), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Sebastien BErhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Luca de la Torre (Charlotte FC), Yunus Musah (Atalanta), Emeka Eneli (Real Salt Lake), Adri Mehmeti (New York Red Bulls), Mark Delgado (Los Angeles FC), Anton Stach (Leeds United), Edwin Cerrillo (Los Angeles Galaxy) Attacking midfield: Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Monchengladbach), Paxten Aaronson (Colorado Rapids) Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), Brian Gutierrez (Chivas) Right wing: Timothy Weah (Marseille), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Alejandro Zendejas (Club America), Indiana Vassilev (Philadelphia Union), Griffin Yow (New England Revolution), Matko Milejevic (Racing Club) Left wing: Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), (Stuttgart), Kevin Paredes (VFL Wolfsburg), Djordje Mihailovic (Toronto), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo), Timothy Tillman (Los Angeles FC), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake) Striker: Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV), Haji Wright (Coventry City), Damion Downs (Hamburg), Josh Sargent (Toronto), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps), Brandon Vazquez (Austin FC), Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion)

USA'S WORLD CUP 2026 SQUAD LATEST NEWS

© Imago

Given some of the team’s injury concerns, we could see some US players on the final World Cup squad that would not have made it otherwise.

Pochettino will be keeping a close watch on Johnny Cardoso and Tanner Tessmann, both of whom log their share of minutes at Atletico Madrid and Lyon, respectively, but the status of each is in question because of injuries.

Derby County’s Patrick Agyemang is out after injuring his Achilles, as is Jonathan Klinsmann following a brutal neck injury.

Sergino Dest’s return from a long-term injury might make the coach uneasy about putting him in the starting 11, though he’s a valuable depth piece to have if he can prove that he is healthy for good.

Balogun is in fine form at Monaco, netting regularly in Ligue 1, while Pepi, who narrowly missed out on the 2022 squad, is making a strong case himself with his solid form at PSV.

Among the hardest decisions Pochettino may have to make will be whether or not to select Giovanni Reyna, who has the speed and creativity to help this team, but it is unclear if his attitude is good for them.

Tim Ream captained the squad in March, though Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson’s experience at a higher level may see the former on the bench or off the team.

Pulisic is two goals away from equalling Eric Wynalda for fourth all-time with the national team, while Haji Wright’s promotional campaign at Coventry should give him a place on the American bench for this tournament at worst.