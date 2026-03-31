Mauricio Pochettino delivers clear response on Tottenham, Real Madrid links as USA boss makes Spurs survival prediction

By Ben Sully | 31 Mar 2026 00:27 , Last updated: 31 Mar 2026 00:27

USA boss Mauricio Pochettino has denied having any contact with Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

Pochettino will lead the USA into the 2026 World Cup, which will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The USMNT are currently preparing for Tuesday's friendly against Portugal in Atlanta, where they will look to bounce back from a heavy 5-2 defeat to Belgium.

While Pochettino's focus is on World Cup preparations, he continues to be linked with a return to club management when his current contract expires after the World Cup.

A return to Tottenham or the head coach position at Real Madrid have both been mentioned as possibilities for the 54-year-old.

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Pochettino responds to Spurs, Real Madrid links

However, Pochettino was clear in his response when asked about whether he had received any contact from Spurs and Real Madrid.

"No. At the moment, no," Pochettino told reporters on Monday. "I think we are very, very focused here in the World Cup.

"I think everyone knows that I am committed with the national team here. I think it's not a point to talk about the future at the moment."

Pochettino is also open to the possibility of extending his stint as USA head coach beyond this summer's World Cup.

"I think who knows what is going to happen?" Pochettino added. "Like I said, we are open. We don't have a contract for the future. But why not?

"If we are happy, and the federation is happy, and [we'll have] to see. I think the most important now is to be focusing [on the game against Portugal] and in the World Cup and to try to improve."

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Pochettino makes Tottenham survival prediction

A return to Tottenham looks unlikely to transpire in the immediate future, with Spurs believed to be in advanced discussions with Roberto De Zerbi over the vacant head coach position.

If De Zerbi and Spurs reach a full agreement, the Marseille boss will take over a side that is languishing in 17th place and just a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Pochettino is confident that his former club will do enough to stave off an unthinkable relegation to the Championship.

Commenting on Spurs' plight, the USA boss said: "I am sure they're going to stay up with coach or without coach because of the players, because I think Tottenham have unbelievable players, and then it's a club with the fans that are going to make everything to create that energy to win.

"Of course, that is going to be tough because the synergy and the dynamic is difficult."

Tottenham will return to action on April 12 when they head on their travels for a meeting with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.