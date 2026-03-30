Tottenham: Why Sean Dyche is a better pick than Roberto De Zerbi for next manager, according to ChatGPT

By Ben Knapton | 30 Mar 2026 20:27

Learning lessons from their firefighting failures, managerless Tottenham Hotspur are about to prioritise the long-term project over the short-term goal of Premier League survival.

Following a breakthrough in negotiations, former Brighton & Hove Albion and Marseille head coach Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly closing in on an agreement to take over as Spurs manager, having performed a U-turn on his stance due to the offer of a 'lucrative' long-term deal.

Tottenham are supposedly ready to offer the Italian a mammoth five-year contract, thus ending speculation of a possible Sean Dyche appointment, which the Englishman himself recently played down.

However, Sports Mole recently asked AI to predict what Tottenham would look like under Dyche, and the findings demonstrate that the erstwhile Burnley boss may have been a better pick.

Tottenham's survival chances improve "immediately" with Sean Dyche

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

While De Zerbi prides himself on high-risk football, where his teams draw in the opposition before beating the press by playing out from the back, Dyche is a classic backs-against-the-wall coach, whose players have 'simple, defined roles'.

Given Tottenham are just one point above the relegation zone and still have not won a single Premier League game this year, Dyche's focus on work-rate and discipline 'matters more' than a long-term attacking philosophy.

As a result, ChatGPT predicts that Tottenham's survival rates will immediately improve with Dyche at the helm rather De Zerbi, as the former is 'arguably one of the best' in England when it comes to demotion dogfights.

"If Sean Dyche took over Tottenham right now, it wouldn’t be glamorous—but it could be exactly what they need," the AI wrote. "Instead of trying to impose a complex, high-risk philosophy (like Roberto De Zerbi), Dyche would stabilise, simplify, and maximise what Spurs already have."

Roberto De Zerbi needs 'weeks', Sean Dyche needs 'days'

© Iconsport / FEP/Icon Sport

Another justified concern over De Zerbi's appointment would be how quickly Tottenham could adapt to his methods, especially as they spent months learning the Thomas Frank style before those plans were thrown into the fire.

Short-term pain and long-term gain could be the theme under De Zerbi, but Spurs can hardly afford any more short-term pain, lest they risk spending the 2026-27 season fighting for the Championship title.

However, AI insists that Dyche only needs 'days' to work his magic at Tottenham, as proven when he won four and lost just one of his first seven games in charge of Nottingham Forest earlier this season.

Furthermore, the Englishman's 'back to basics' mentality has the potential to 'lift performances quickly' and 'reduce anxiety-driven mistakes', which are of paramount importance in a seven-game relegation scrap.

Sean Dyche to Tottenham: Winners and losers

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Richarlison may not be the perfect De Zerbi striker, but the Brazilian has been earmarked as a player who could thrive under Dyche, given his relentless and aggressive nature.

Richarlison has already scored more goals than any other Spurs player this season and is likely to become the 'focal point' for a Dyche-led Lilywhites team, in which tough-tackling defender Cristian Romero would also suit the Dyche style to a tee.

However, ChatGPT predicts that Dyche's structured play could hold back some of Spurs' creative geniuses, such as James Maddison, Xavi Simons and Dejan Kulusevski.

Maddison and Kulusevski may not play a single minute of the 2025-26 season anyway due to knee injuries, while Simons has struggled to strut his stuff in the English game regardless of manager this term.

Why Sean Dyche may be better for Tottenham than Roberto De Zerbi

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

It is important to note that Dyche's relegation track record is not flawless; his Burnley teams were demoted from the Premier League in the 2014-15 and 2021-22 seasons, albeit while also qualifying for Europe in between.

However, the 54-year-old managed to retain Everton's perennial Premier League status while in control of the Goodison Park reins, and ChatGPT summarises his potential impact with the following line:

"Dyche wouldn’t be the “exciting” choice—but in this exact moment, he fits the situation better than De Zerbi, he reduces risk instead of increasing it, he plays to what Spurs players can already do. In a relegation fight, that’s often the difference between going down trying to be clever, or staying up by being effective."

The Tottenham hierarchy are not heeding the AI's advice, though, and another chaotic couple of months - in either the good or bad sense - await the Lilywhites with De Zerbi in charge.