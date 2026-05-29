Chelsea transfer news: Major Nicolas Jackson update as Xabi Alonso determines 'current intention' over Senegal international's future

By Darren Plant | 29 May 2026 18:05

Incoming Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has allegedly decided to give Nicolas Jackson a chance to impress him during pre-season.

The Spaniard will officially start work at Stamford Bridge on July 1, tasked with the job of earning the Blues a return to Europe as a bare minimum.

As well as the West Londoners having to cope with speculation regarding some of their key players, Chelsea chiefs will need to contemplate how to generate funds to ensure that they comply with the relevant financial regulations.

One of their options is to cash in on Jackson, who spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Bayern Munich.

However, according to the Daily Mail, there remains the possibility of the Senegal international being allowed to restart his Chelsea career.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Alonso ready to hand Jackson Chelsea reprieve

The report suggests that Alonso's current intention is to give Jackson the opportunity to make an impact in pre-season.

With Jackson due to represent Senegal at the World Cup, the 24-year-old may not link back up with his Chelsea teammates towards the back end of July, which would conclude a year-long absence from training with the first team.

Prior to his move to Bayern Munich, Enzo Maresca made the decision to remove Jackson from his plans both at the club's training facilities and on the pitch.

Maresca's decision is said to be the key reason as to why Jackson did not expect to represent Chelsea again. The early indication is that the door has now been left open.

Furthermore, it is indicated that Jackson has admirers behind the scenes, while it is known that he still has seven years remaining on his contract.

© Imago

Jackson return should be easy decision for Alonso

For all of the criticism that has come Jackson's way over the past three years, he has still contributed 41 goals and 16 assists from a combined total of 115 appearances for Chelsea and Bayern.

Few players in European football, when not always a starter, are producing those numbers, and Maresca also point-blanked refused to use Jackson as a winger when he could have flourished there on certain occasions.

With Chelsea's wingers have been inconsistent throughout 2025-26, it is worth keeping Jackson as backup to centre-forward Joao Pedro and consider him for a starting role on the flank.

Offers some where in the region of £30m to £40m could plausibly arrive, but Chelsea should ignore the chance to make a profit on a player who may have yet to reach his peak.