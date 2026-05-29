Preview: Flamengo vs Coritiba - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 29 May 2026 19:44

Flamengo and Coritiba meet on Saturday at the Maracana in matchday 18 of the 2026 Brasileiro, with five points separating the sides.

Flamengo head into the fixture full of confidence after a 3–0 Copa Libertadores win over Cusco in midweek, clinching qualification for the round of 16 as group winners. Now, in front of their home fans, the Rio giants are looking to close the gap to leaders Palmeiras before the World Cup break.

Coritiba, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong campaign in the Brasileiro. Having been promoted from Serie B last season, they currently boast the third-best away record in the division.

Match preview

With Libertadores qualification secured, Flamengo head into the clash against Coritiba brimming with momentum. Striker Bruno Henrique, who netted twice in the win over Cusco, became the Brazilian player with the most goal involvements in the competition's history.

This will be Flamengo's final fixture before the World Cup. The club have nine players called up for the tournament—one of the highest totals in the Brasileiro.

Victory on Saturday is crucial for Flamengo to stay in the title race after their 3–0 defeat to Palmeiras at the Maracana, which saw their rivals extend their lead at the top to seven points. The Rio club are second with 31 points and still have a game in hand against Mirassol.

A notable subplot is the presence of Jorge Jesus in the directors' box at the Maracana. The former title-winning Flamengo manager, currently on holiday in Rio de Janeiro, will attend the match alongside his compatriot, sporting director Jose Boto.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Coritiba, managed by Fernando Seabra, sit sixth in the table with 26 points, coming off a 3–2 comeback win over Bahia.

The Parana club are on a solid run in the Brasileiro, with two wins, a draw, and two defeats in their last five matches, scoring in four of those.

One standout performer is 21-year-old Uruguayan Joaquin Lavega, on loan from Fluminense. In the last two matches, against Santos and Bahia, he has been directly involved in three goals—providing two assists and scoring one.

Another highlight is team captain Sebastian Gomez, who could reach a historic milestone. With 122 appearances, the Colombian midfielder has matched Angolan Geraldo as the club's second-most-capped foreign player, now just ten short of all-time leader Dreyer (Argentina).

Flamengo Brasileiro form:

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Flamengo form (all competitions):

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Coritiba Brasileiro form:

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Coritiba form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport

Flamengo will be missing several players, with many released to their national teams ahead of the World Cup. The squad is expected to be supplemented by under-20 players.

Manager Leonardo Jardim will be without key players including Alex Sandro, Danilo Luiz, Leo Pereira, Lucas Paqueta (all Brazil), Jorge Carrascal (Colombia), Gonzalo Plata (Ecuador), Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Guillermo Varela, and Nico De La Cruz (all Uruguay).

Goalkeeper Leo Nanetti (Brazil) has also been called up by the national team, though only to take part in training sessions at Granja Comary rather than as part of the official World Cup squad.

Coritiba also have several absentees: Keno (bruised right knee), Pedro Morisco (shoulder surgery), Maicon (thigh injury), Rodrigo Rodrigues (knee surgery), Tinga (calf injury), and Lucas Ronier (muscle oedema).

In the last three meetings, Coritiba have managed to spring a surprise and claim a win. Breno Lopes, Josué, and Pedro Rocha are key options in attack.

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Royal, Ortiz, Vitao, Lucas; Pulgar, Araujo; Lino, Araujo, Henrique; Pedro

Coritiba possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Chermont, Coser, Jacy, Bruno Melo; Santos, Gomez; Josue, Lavega, Lopes; Rocha

We say: Flamengo 3-1 Coritiba

Even with a heavily rotated squad, Flamengo have more quality than their opponents. Playing at home, with the backing of their fans and needing a win to stay in the title race, they should secure a comfortable victory.

Coritiba are on a good run, with two consecutive wins—the last a comeback at home—but their overall technical quality is still below Flamengo's.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.