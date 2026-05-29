PSG's Champions League record: How many times have Le Parisiens won the trophy? What is their record in finals?

By Seye Omidiora | 29 May 2026 20:45

Paris Saint-Germain's bid to retain the Champions League pits them against a multifaceted Arsenal side intent on raining on the Parisians' parade.

Luis Enrique's side made a slow start to their title defence but have found a different gear since a closely fought knockout playoff round against Ligue 1 challengers Monaco.

Since beating the side from the Principality, PSG have made light work of two English opponents — Chelsea and Liverpool — and then overcame Bayern Munich in what will go down as one of the most thrilling Champions League semi-final ties.

Twelve months after blowing Inter Milan away 5-0 in the 2025 final, the Ligue 1 side are bidding to become the first team since Real Madrid (2016-2018) to retain the continental title.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at PSG's record in finals and how often they have lifted the Champions League/European Cup since its inception in 1955.

Interactive table: PSG's Champions League record

Paris Saint-Germain — UEFA Champions League Season-by-season record • 1986–87 to 2025–26 • Click any column to sort 19 seasons Round reached All Group Stage Round of 16 Quarter-Final Semi-Final Final Paris Saint-Germain season-by-season record in the UEFA Champions League — matches played, wins, draws, losses, goals for, goals against, goal difference, and round reached. Season Pld W D L GF GA GD Round 1986–87 2 0 1 1 2 3 −1 R1 1994–95 12 9 1 2 20 9 +11 SF 1997–98 8 5 0 3 16 13 +3 Grp 2000–01 12 4 3 5 22 19 +3 GS2 2004–05 6 1 2 3 3 8 −5 Grp 2012–13 10 6 3 1 20 8 +12 QF 2013–14 10 7 1 2 25 9 +16 QF 2014–15 10 4 3 3 14 15 −1 QF 2015–16 10 6 2 2 18 6 +12 QF 2016–17 8 4 3 1 18 13 +5 R16 2017–18 8 5 0 3 27 9 +18 R16 2018–19 8 4 2 2 20 12 +8 R16 2019–20 11 8 1 2 25 6 +19 RU 2020–21 12 6 1 5 22 15 +7 SF 2021–22 8 4 2 2 15 11 +4 R16 2022–23 8 4 2 2 16 10 +6 R16 2023–24 12 5 2 5 19 15 +4 SF 2024–25 17 11 1 5 38 15 +23 W 2025–26 16 10 4 2 44 22 +22 Final

PSG's record in European Cup/Champions League finals Finals played: 2 Wins: 1 Losses: 1

PSG's Champions League final history is a tale of two extremes, moving from agonising heartbreak to absolute continental dominance.

In the 2020 final, played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the French giants suffered a painful 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Despite creating several clear first-half opportunities, star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria failed to breach the German defence.

Ultimately, a second-half header from PSG academy graduate Kingsley Coman just before the hour mark sealed Bayern's treble, leaving the Parisians to rue their lack of a clinical edge.

Five years later, PSG redressed the balance in spectacular fashion by dismantling Inter.

Displaying breathless intensity and ruthless football, Enrique's troops raced into a quick two-goal lead through Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue after 20 minutes.

Far from settling, the Parisians dominated the second half as Doue grabbed his second before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and late substitute Senny Mayulu completed a stunning 5-0 rout.

By transforming from wasteful finalists into a relentless attacking machine, PSG emphatically banished the ghosts of 2020 to secure their crowning moment of European glory.