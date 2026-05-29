PSG vs. Arsenal: What is Mikel Arteta's record in finals? Does it bode well for the Champions League final?

By Lewis Nolan | 29 May 2026 21:48

As the Champions League final approaches, Arsenal fans continue to dream that the club will beat Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and crown themselves European champions.

After securing their status as Premier League winners earlier in May, Mikel Arteta will believe in his ability to guide his team to glory once again.

However, a one-off game is a very different proposition compared to the grinding nature of a league season, and Gunners fans will recall the team's disastrous showing in the EFL Cup final earlier this year.

Here, Sports Mole looks at Mikel Arteta's record in finals.

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: FA Cup final (August 1, 2020)

© Iconsport / Paul Marriott

Arteta marked his debut season with a win against Chelsea in the 2019-20 FA Cup final, becoming the first Arsenal manager since George Graham in 1986-87 to claim a trophy in his first campaign with the club.

The match was unusually played in August as the onset of the coronavirus pandemic paused football in March 2020, but instead of the season ending early, authorities allowed the final matches of the season to eventually be played out.

In an empty stadium, Arsenal had to overcome a fifth-minute deficit to win 2-1, with goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in either half enough to win the FA Cup for the 14th time.

Arteta deployed a back three on the day, but he deserves credit for adapting to the squad he inherited from Unai Emery in December 2019.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties): Community Shield (August 29, 2020)

© Iconsport / Action Plus

The age-old debate about whether the Community Shield counts as a major honour will rumble on for eternity, but history will show that Arsenal beat reigning Premier League champions Liverpool to the trophy in August 2020.

Aubameyang would once again find his way onto the scoresheet at Wembley, netting a 12th-minute opener, but Takumi Minamino's late strike ensured that the match would be decided on penalties.

Arsenal would score all five of their spot-kicks, and though Liverpool scored their first two, Rhian Brewster would miss the Reds' third.

Arteta's side ultimately emerged as 5-4 victors in the shootout, but they had to once again celebrate in an empty stadium.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City (Arsenal win 4-1 on penalties): Community Shield (August 6, 2023)

© Iconsport / Action Plus

Many expected Arsenal and Manchester City to be competing for the Premier League in 2023-24, and their clash in the Community Shield in August 2023 fuelled hopes of a title race.

The match was closely fought for large periods, but City managed to find the breakthrough in the 77th minute thanks to Cole Palmer.

However, Leandro Trossard equalised in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time to send the game to penalties, and the Gunners came out on top yet again.

City missed two of their first three penalties, whereas Arsenal scored all of their first four to win 4-1 in the shootout and claim a second Community Shield under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: EFL Cup final (March 22, 2026)

© Iconsport / Action Plus

The Gunners would not be so fortunate the next time that they reached a competitive final given they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in the EFL Cup in March 2026.

Arsenal entered the final as favourites, but their cautious approach allowed City to accumulate 62% possession, and the decision to sit deep proved costly.

The Citizens opened the scoring after Nico O'Reilly was left free in the box on the hour mark, before the left-back then doubled his team's lead four minutes later.

The defeat sparked fears of a late-season collapse, but Arsenal fans were able to console themselves with the 2025-26 Premier League title.