Preview: Athletico Paranaense vs Mirassol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 29 May 2026 22:09 , Last updated: 29 May 2026 22:12

In the final round of Brasileiro matches before the World Cup, Athletico Paranaense and Mirassol meet on Saturday at the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, with both sides coming off victories in their most recent league outings.

The teams are in very different positions. Athletico are enjoying one of the league's best campaigns, sitting fourth on 27 points, while Mirassol are battling in the relegation zone in 18th on just 16 points.

Match preview

Athletico are putting together one of the strongest campaigns among recently promoted sides in Serie A. In their last five matches, they have recorded one win, three draws, and just one defeat.

Across 17 matches this season, Athletico have eight wins, three draws, and six defeats, scoring 23 goals and conceding 18. Their strong form in the league and Copa do Brasil—where they will face Vitoria in the quarter-finals—has also seen Athletico have a player called up to the World Cup once again.

Midfielder Juan Portilla has been called up by Colombia, becoming the third Athletico player to feature at a World Cup while at the club, following in the footsteps of Kleberson and Agustin Canobbio.

Portilla's call-up will also bring financial compensation from FIFA, with the governing body to pay Athletico around $11,000 per day for each player present at the tournament.

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Mirassol played in midweek and lost to Argentina's Lanus in their final Copa Libertadores group-stage match. Despite the defeat, they qualified for the next round by finishing second in Group G.

While their continental campaign has gone well, Mirassol's Brasileiro form is cause for concern. Despite beating Fluminense 1–0 at home in Matchday 17, they remain in the relegation zone, where they've been since the start of the season. In their last five league matches, Mirassol have two wins, one draw, and two defeats.

Interestingly, the two sides have never met in official senior competition, with Mirassol only earning promotion to the top flight in 2025 after spending most of their history in the lower divisions.

The only previous meeting came in the 2019 Copa São Paulo de Futebol Junior (youth tournament) round of 16, when Mirassol eliminated Athletico.

Athletico Paranaense Brasileiro form:

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Athletico Paranaense form (all competitions):

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Mirassol Brasileiro form:

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Mirassol form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Pera Photo Press

For their final fixture before the World Cup, Athletico will be without several players. Left-back Leo Derik is recovering from an ankle injury, midfielder Luiz Gustavo is being treated for a calf problem, and reserve goalkeeper Mycael—immediate back-up to Santos—remains sidelined after leg surgery.

Additionally, Juan Portilla is away with the Colombian national team for World Cup preparations and the tournament itself, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Mirassol manager Rafael Guanaes will also be without key players, with Igor Formiga and Neto Moura both sidelined through injury.

Mirassol will look to key players for inspiration, including striker Denilson (who netted the winner against Fluminense), forward Carlos Eduardo (starred against Corinthians), midfielder Jose Aldo, and experienced left-back Reinaldo.

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Santos; Benavidez, Aguirre, Dias; Jadson, Felipinho, Junior, Claudinho; Mendoza, Bruno Zapelli; Viveros

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Borges, Victor, Machado, Reinaldo; Aldo, Denilson; Eduardo, Alesson, Shaylon; Carioca

We say: Athletico Paranaense 2-0 Mirassol

Athletico have impressed since their promotion to Serie A and are strong at home. In their last four matches at the Arena da Baixada, they've recorded three draws and one win.

Mirassol, in the relegation zone, have struggled in the Brasileiro, especially away from home—losing their last three on the road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.