Preview: Switzerland vs Jordan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 30 May 2026 00:29 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 00:30

Switzerland face Jordan in an international friendly on Sunday in St Gallen, with both nations using the fixture as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

The Swiss are set to compete at football's biggest tournament for a sixth successive edition, while Jordan arrive as one of Asia's most fascinating emerging sides ahead of their maiden World Cup appearance.

Match preview

Switzerland have been drawn in Group B alongside co-hosts Canada, Qatar and Bosnia & Herzegovina, and they will be confident of progressing to the knockout stages.

The Schweizer Nati ended a 28-year World Cup absence when they returned to the tournament in the United States in 1994 and have since established themselves as one of Europe's most consistent international teams.

Many regard the current crop as one of the strongest in the nation's history, but Murat Yakin's side must now translate that potential into a deep tournament run after repeatedly falling short of the latter stages.

Switzerland topped their qualifying group ahead of Kosovo, Slovenia and Sweden, winning four and drawing two of their six matches, and supporters have every reason to be optimistic heading into the summer.

The Swiss have not reached the World Cup quarter-finals since 1954, but with a squad packed with quality and experience, there is genuine belief that they can challenge that long-standing record.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Often in football, teams produce their finest performances when expectations are modest, and Jordan will hope that proves to be the case as they prepare for the biggest challenge in their history.

The Asian nation have endured decades of near misses and disappointment, but their long wait is finally over as they prepare to make their World Cup debut.

Having already captured the imagination of the continent with their run to the AFC Asian Cup final, Jordan are no longer viewed as a surprise package, but rather a well-organised and increasingly competitive side with a clear identity.

A fascinating challenge awaits in Group J, where Jordan will come up against reigning world champions Argentina in what is set to be one of the most significant matches in the country's football history.

Head coach Jamal Sellami does not need to search far for inspiration either, with fellow Arab nation Morocco showing at the last World Cup that seemingly impossible dreams can become reality on football's biggest stage.

Switzerland International Friendlies form:

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Switzerland form (all competitions):

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Jordan International Friendlies form:

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Jordan form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Granit Xhaka, the heartbeat of the Swiss midfield and the nation's most-capped player with 144 appearances, once again carries significant responsibility after another outstanding campaign.

Switzerland also possess considerable attacking quality in Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye, while Manuel Akanji is expected to marshal the defence.

Noah Okafor has returned to the national setup after previously being left out following public criticism of Yakin, and the Leeds United forward will hope to build on a strong end to the season.

Jordan's hopes largely rest on captain Musa Al-Taamari, with the Stade Rennais attacker enjoying arguably the finest period of his career.

The versatile forward registered seven goals and 11 assists during the campaign, while midfielder Nizar Al Rashdan and centre-back Yazan Al Arab remain among the nation's most influential players.

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Akanji, Elvedi, Zakaria; Rieder, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Okafor, Embolo, Ndoye.

Jordan possible starting lineup:

Abulaila; Al Arab, Abualnadi, Nasib; Abu Taha, Al Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh, Jamous; Al-Mardi, Al Tamari, Sabra.

We say: Switzerland 2-1 Jordan

With the World Cup now only weeks away, both managers will prioritise fitness and rhythm above the result itself.

Jordan should provide a stern test and have enough quality to make the contest competitive, but Switzerland's superior experience and depth could prove decisive in a narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.