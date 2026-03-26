Germany lineup vs. Switzerland: Predicted XI for international friendly as Julian Nagelsmann faces Florian Wirtz decision

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Mar 2026 00:49

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann will have to decide where to play Florian Wirtz against Switzerland, when they clash on Friday.

The Liverpool star has played on the left side of attack and in central areas, though he has recently played out wide at club level, so perhaps he will continue on the flanks.

Wirtz will form part of an attacking unit that could feature Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade, Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi and Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry.

Joshua Kimmich may be an option in midfield, but Nagelsmann has often used him as a right-back, so perhaps Aleksandar Pavlovic and Leon Goretzka will feature in the middle of the pitch.

Considering the Germany head coach opted to use a four-man defence in the previous international break, it would be surprising if he switched back to using three central defenders.

Kimmich may play as a right-back, Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck are probable candidates to start in central defence, while David Raum is set to appear on the left.

Oliver Baumann has taken over from Manuel Neuer as number one, with the former having wished his successor well in February ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Adeyemi, Gnabry, Wirtz; Woltemade