Preview: Switzerland vs Germany - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Mar 2026 18:29

Germany's clash with Switzerland at the latter's St. Jakob-Park on Friday will be key for both nations' preparation for World Cup 2026.

Both teams will play two friendly matches in the March international break, and those fixtures will be key for respective managers Murat Yakin and Julian Nagelsmann as they finalise their squads for this summer's tournament.

Match preview

Switzerland were among Europe's most impressive nations in their qualifying campaign having finished first in their four-team group with 14 points, winning four times while avoiding defeat.

They also only conceded twice in their group while scoring 14 goals, and they are currently unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Of the 54 nations in UEFA's qualifying bracket, only England conceded fewer goals (zero), but they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their 13 clashes with Germany.

Rossocrociati's turnaround in fortunes - they have won seven of their nine most recent outings - has been remarkable considering they had failed to claim victory in 10 of their prior 11.

A triumph for Yakin's side would be their fifth consecutive triumph at St. Jakob-Park, and it would also be their seventh game without defeat at home.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Germany topped their qualifying group, taking 15 points from a possible 18, netting all 16 of their goals in their final five group clashes.

There are high expectations on Nagelsmann to deliver given how highly regarded he is as a manager, but while he guided the team to five wins in their past five matches, they had lost three and drawn one of their previous four games.

Die Nationalelf last faced Switzerland in June 2024, drawing 1-1 with their opponents, and that was their third consecutive stalemate with Friday's hosts.

Germany have kept four clean sheets in a row, though the highest FIFA-ranked team they faced in those clashes was Slovakia, who are in 44th place in world rankings.

The visitors have only experienced one loss in their seven most recent away trips, with the nation getting the better of their opponents on four occasions.

Switzerland form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

D

Germany form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Nico Herbertz

Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel earned nine caps in 2025, and he has been the nation's best performing shot-stopper in 2025-26, so he is set to earn another start.

The Dortmund goalkeeper is likely to be protected by back four, with Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji certain to marshal the heart of defence.

Granit Xhaka's inclusion in midfield can be assumed, while Ruben Vargas and Dan Ndoye will be expected to flank striker Breel Embolo.

Germany shot-stopper Manuel Neuer is injured, so Oliver Baumann will likely deputise for the veteran, while he may be protected by centre-backs Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck.

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich has frequently been used as a right-back, and should he start in defence, then Aleksandar Pavlovic and Leon Goretzka may appear in a double pivot.

Florian Wirtz has often been used from the left of attack for Germany, whereas Liverpool have used him more centrally, though there is nothing to suggest that Nagelsmann will change his setup now.

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka; Vargas, Rieder, Ndoye; Embolo

Germany possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Adeyemi, Gnabry, Wirtz; Woltemade

We say: Switzerland 2-2 Germany

Matches between both sides have often been closely fought, and both head into Friday's clash in excellent form.

Switzerland and Germany's records in front of goal have been strong, and their match at St. Jakob-Park could be an entertaining affair.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.