Barcelona confirm bitter injury blow for Raphinha, with attacker set to miss a host of key matches

By Matt Law | 27 Mar 2026 19:43 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 19:45

Barcelona have revealed that Raphinha is set to be absent for the next five weeks with the hamstring injury that he suffered while representing Brazil.

The forward had to be withdrawn at the interval of Thursday's international friendly with France after picking up a problem in the first half of what proved to be a 2-1 loss for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Brazil revealed on Friday that Raphinha had withdrawn from the squad ahead of the national team's next friendly against Croatia.

“Athletes Raphinha and Wesley were dropped from the squad this Friday (27) by coach Carlo Ancelotti. Both felt pain in the back of their right thigh during the match against France,” read a statement from the Brazilian Football Federation.

“On Friday, the athletes underwent imaging tests that confirmed muscle injuries. The players are free to continue their treatment. No other athletes will be called up to replace them.”

© Iconsport

Barcelona confirm five-week absence for injured attacker Raphinha

Barcelona have now released a statement of their own, and the Catalan side have confirmed that the attacker is facing five weeks on the sidelines.

"Raphinha has a right hamstring injury, as confirmed by medical tests carried out by the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) following the discomfort he experienced during the Brazil v France match in Boston on Thursday," said the Catalan outfit.

"The player is returning to Barcelona to begin the appropriate treatment. The estimated recovery time is five weeks."

A five-week absence would take Raphinha to the start of May, meaning that he could be unavailable for Barcelona's next seven games in all competitions.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Raphinha could miss seven or eight matches for Barcelona

Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid in La Liga on April 4, before tackling Diego Simeone's side in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with the first leg being held on April 8 at Camp Nou before the return game in Madrid takes place on April 14.

Raphinha is also set to be missing for the league matches against Espanyol, Celta Vigo and Getafe, while he would be absent for the first leg of a Champions League semi-final, should Barcelona beat Atletico in the final eight.

The second leg of their semi-final would be at the start of May, meaning that Raphinha would also be a major doubt for that clash.

Raphinha has scored 19 goals and registered eight assists in 31 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions during the current campaign.

The attacker was out between the end of September and latter stages of November with a hamstring issue, and he is now set to be missing during a vital stage of the campaign.