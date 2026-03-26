Preview: Canada vs Iceland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 26 Mar 2026 01:03

In their first of three matches to be played at BMO Field this year, Canada will face Iceland in a friendly on Saturday in Toronto.

The upcoming World Cup co-hosts won their first 2026 match 1-0 against Guatemala, while their Scandinavian opponents lost 4-0 to Mexico last month.

Match preview

We are entering the final stretch of matches before the 2026 finals, with plenty of Canadians keen to make a lasting impression on Jesse Marsch before the summer squad is announced.

Coming into this weekend, they are riding a four-match unbeaten run, without a goal conceded over that stretch.

BMO Field has been good to the men’s team in recent times, with the Canucks avoiding defeat in their last five appearances at that venue.

At the same time, they are winless in their last two internationals on Canadian soil, having scored no goals in either of those outings.

A win on Saturday would mark the first time they begin a calendar year with consecutive victories since 2023.

Les Rouges have triumphed in their previous three matches against European opposition, blanking Wales in a friendly 1-0 last September.

© Imago

With the World Cup out of reach, Iceland will try to build up some momentum heading into the UEFA Nations League this fall.

Arnar Gunnlaugsson’s men have lost their last two contests by a combined margin of 6-0, while winning just one of their previous six affairs (2-0 at Azerbaijan).

On Saturday, they could lose their first two games in a calendar year for a second successive occasion, dropping consecutive Nations League affairs against Kosovo to begin 2025.

This decade, they have only suffered one defeat when scoring multiple times, losing 5-3 to Ukraine in October, though they have failed to win two of their last three games when doing so.

Not since a 2-0 win over Honduras in Fort Lauderdale in 2024 have they beaten a CONCACAF opponent on North American soil.

That said, this team have never lost a game versus Canada, winning the previous meeting against them 2-0 in 2020.

Canada International Friendlies form:

Iceland International Friendlies form:

Iceland form (all competitions):

Team News

Canadian captain Alphonso Davies is out as he recovers from a torn ACL, while Alistair Johnston is recovering from hamstring surgery, Moise Bombito is working his way back from a fractured tibia, Stephen Eustaquio has a knock and Jacob Shaffelburg is out with a groin strain.

Jonathan Osorio can surpass Cyle Larin for third in all-time caps, while Jonathan David will hope to add to his record goalscoring tally, netting 37 times for the national team.

One Icelandic player named to this squad has ties to Canada, with Dagur Dan Thorhallsson currently featuring for CF Montreal, while Hakon Haraldsson previously played alongside Juventus striker Jonathan David at Lille.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Iceland’s record goalscorer, is seeking his first goal for the senior squad since notching a brace against Liechtenstein in October 2023.

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Waterman, de Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Sigur, Choiniere; Buchanan, J. David, Ahmed; Larin

Iceland possible starting lineup:

Olafsson; Thorhallsson, Ingason, Magnusson, Tomasson; Haraldsson, Johannesson, Ellertsson; G. Sigurdsson, Willumsswon, Okarsson

We say: Canada 1-0 Iceland

Although they are missing some key starters, the Canadian depth and quality are perhaps as good as it has ever been, and we have faith that someone will come through for them with a moment of magic this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.