Preview: Canada vs Colombia - prediction, team news, lineups

Canada will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Colombia in an international friendly on Wednesday.

With both sides' place at the 2026 World Cup confirmed, they can turn their attention to getting some much-needed preparation.

Match preview

As co-hosts alongside the United States and Mexico, Canada boss Jesse Marsch can now focus on providing players the opportunity to impress and secure their place in next summer's squad.

The Canucks have endured a mixed run of form since Marsch's appointment but have managed to pick up four wins in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Playing in Montreal for the first time in seven years, Canada hosted Australia on Saturday in the first of two friendlies during this international break.

Despite dominating possession and recording 12 more shots than their opponents, they were beaten 1-0 after a second-half goal from Nestory Irankunda.

With just three defeats in their last ten and impressive record at home, Wednesday's fixture offers a valuable chance for players to strengthen their World Cup credentials.

As for Colombia, they will be looking at this friendly to help prepare for next year's global tournament, where they aim to surpass their quarter-final finish achieved at the 2014 World Cup.

On Sunday, Colombia cruised to a 4-0 victory over Mexico in an international friendly.

Finishing third in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, it has been a strong run for the Tricolour who finished on 28 points with seven wins, seven draws and four losses.

One potential concern for Colombia fans was their mid-campaign slump, which briefly threatened to derail their qualification run as they lost four of their five matches from October 10 to March 20.

Back on track in recent times, they will be looking to rediscover the form that saw them embark on a 28-match unbeaten run from March 2022 to July 2024 ahead of football's biggest event.

The sides have met only three times in their history, most recently in 2014 when Colombia won 1-0.

Canada form (all competitions):

DWLWWL

Colombia form (all competitions):

Team News

With Alphonso Davies and Alistair Johnston sidelined through injury, a door has opened for competition at the back for Canada.

Niko Sigur, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, and Richie Laryea could make up the Canucks' backline for the upcoming clash.

Marsch is also looking to seek clarity over who his number one goalkeeper will be for the future.

With Maxime Crepeau starting against Australia, Dayne St Clair could feature for the second friendly of the break.

Having emerged from their 4-0 victory with no apparent fresh injury concerns, Colombia boss Nestor Lorenzo has the luxury of naming the same 11 that impressed last time out.

Boasting 30 goals and 40 assists in 119 caps, James Rodriguez is once again expected to operate in his familiar number 10 role.

In-form Bayern Munich forward Luis Diaz will look to add to his 20 international goals and is likely to operate on the left once again.

Cucho Hernandez may be given an opportunity to lead the line and boost his international tally of two by Lorenzo.

Canada possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Sigur, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Kone, Saliba, Shaffelburg; Larin, David

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Ospina; Munoz, Ditta, Lucumi, Angulo; Lerma, Castano; Campaz, Rodriguez, Diaz; Hernandez

We say: Canada 1-2 Colombia

With every match offering something new under Marsch, this could be his toughest test yet against a world-class outfit.

As for Colombia, they will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to six games and should have just enough to overcome a Canada side who are always tough to beat at home.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



