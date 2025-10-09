Preview: Mexico vs Colombia - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's International Friendlies clash between Mexico and Colombia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Mexico and Colombia are set to meet on Sunday morning in the first of two international friendlies scheduled for the October international break.

El Tricolor are undefeated in their last nine matches across all competitions, while Los Cafeteros are unbeaten in their last five games.

Match preview

Mexico are set to be one of the co-host nations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside USA and Canada, meaning they will automatically participate in the tournament and have been able to avoid competing in the World Cup qualifiers.

In the meantime, Mexico have featured in plenty of friendly fixtures, as well as taking part in the CONCACAF Nations League and CONCACAF Gold Cup.

El Tricolor have had mixed results in their friendly matches, but they have been extremely successful in both the Nations League and Gold Cup.

Mexico defeated Canada 2-0 in the Nations League semi-final in March, before beating Panama 2-1 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Javier Aguirre's side quickly followed that up by lifting the Gold Cup during the summer, progressing from Group A in top spot before beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 in the quarter-finals, Honduras 1-0 in the semi-finals and coming from behind to defeat USA 2-1 in the final.

Mexico were unable to build on that triumph in their last two friendly fixtures, drawing with both Japan and South Korea, leaving El Tricolor eager to return to winning ways in their final fixtures in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, starting with Sunday's clash with Colombia.

Mexico will follow up Sunday's encounter with a clash against Ecuador, before facing Uruguay and Paraguay during the November international break.

As for Colombia, Los Cafeteros have also confirmed their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having finished third in the CONMEBOL qualifying table.

Nestor Lorenzo, in charge since June 2022, guided his side to seven wins, seven draws and four defeats in their 18 qualifying fixtures, securing a third-placed finish with 28 points.

Lorenzo will be delighted with that achievement given the manager was appointed to replace Reinaldo Rueda after Colombia failed to achieve qualification to the 2022 World Cup, having finished just a point behind Peru in the playoff qualifying spot.

The new boss enjoyed a sensational start as Colombia manager, remaining undefeated in his first 26 matches in charge before eventually suffering his first defeat, devastatingly losing 1-0 to Argentina in the 2024 Copa America final.

That defeat sparked a disappointing run of just two wins in 11 matches, but Colombia eventually returned to form with back-to-back wins over Bolivia and Venezuela in the September international break.

Now aiming to maintain that form in the upcoming friendlies against Mexico and Canada, looking to build momentum ahead of the World Cup, Colombia will be aiming to extend their ongoing three-match winning streak over El Tricolor.

Team News

Raul Jimenez was Mexico's top scorer in both of their cup triumphs, scoring three in the Gold Cup and five in the Nations League, but the striker has not been included in the squad for these international friendlies due to an injury.

Edson Alvarez has also not been included in the squad after only returning in recent matches for Fenerbahce following an injury with Mexico during the September international break.

In Jimenez's absence, AC Milan's Santiago Gimenez will likely lead the line, playing alongside Hirving Lozano and German Berterame in attack, while Marcel Ruiz, Erik Lira and Erick Sanchez could line up in midfield.

Meanwhile, the core of Colombia's side that helped qualify for the 2026 World Cup have all been called up for this international break, including David Ospina, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, James Rordriguez and Luis Diaz.

Several players have also been recalled to the squad, with the likes of Cucho Hernandez, Yaser Asprilla and Rafael Santos Borre in contention to feature.

After scoring four goals in Colombia's last outing - a 6-3 win over Venezuela - Luis Suarez could lead the line for the away side, with Rodriguez and Diaz starting in wider positions.

Further back, Jefferson Lerma could partner Richard Rios and Kevin Castano in midfield, with Sanchez and Mina in central defence.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Rangel; J Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Chavez; E Sanchez, Lira, Ruiz; Berterame, Gimenez, Lozano

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Mier; Munoz, Mina, Sanchez, Angulo; Rios, Lerma, Castano; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz

We say: Mexico 1-2 Colombia

Mexico are in stunning form heading into this clash, but with star striker Jimenez missing due to injury, combined with Colombia's fantastic record in recent meetings with El Tricolor, we believe Los Cafeteros will secure a narrow win here.

