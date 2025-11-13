Preview:Mexico vs Uruguay - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's International Friendlies clash between Mexico and Uruguay, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

As both sides step up their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, co-hosts Mexico will welcome Uruguay to Estadio Corona on Sunday for a friendly clash.

El Tricolor are looking for their first victory in five games, while La Celeste are aiming to make it five wins from six this weekend.

Match preview

Javier Aguirre's Mexico automatically qualified for next summer's World Cup courtesy of their status as co-hosts, but they enjoyed a fruitful 2025 elsewhere as they lifted their 10th Gold Cup, beating the United States 2-1 in July's final.

However, it would be fair to say that El Tricolor have stumbled since their triumph, and they come into this weekend's clash in the midst of a four-game winless run.

In October, Aguirre's side followed up September's draws against Japan and South Korea by being thrashed 4-0 at the hands of Colombia before another 1-1 stalemate with Ecuador.

Hoping to kickstart some positive momentum, Mexico will be keen to get back on track on Sunday, but the hosts will need to defy their lacklustre record on their own turf to do so after losing one and drawing three of their four most recent home clashes, not to mention that they failed to score in two of those contests.

Fortunately for El Tricolor, Edson Alvarez - the 2025 Gold Cup Golden Ball winner - is back in the squad, so perhaps fans can look forward to an improved display in what is sure to be a stern test of their credentials.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay booked their ticket to the 2026 World Cup via the CONMEBOL process back in September with a 3-0 victory over Peru.

Unlike their hosts, La Celeste have had no trouble continuing their competitive form into friendly contests, and they come into this weekend's showdown boasting a run of four wins from their last five games, split down the middle by a 0-0 draw on the road to Chile.

Most recently, Bielsa's men ran out 2-1 winners against Uzbekistan on October 13, when Federico Vinas set up two goals in nine second-half minutes for Facundo Torres and Juan Manuel Sanabria to put the match beyond the White Wolves.

Last time that Uruguay paid a visit to Mexico was back in June 2024, a day that saw Darwin Nunez bag a hat-trick in a 4-0 demolition of El Tricolor, but it remains to be seen whether Uruguay can muster a similar attacking threat without the striker in the squad this weekend.

Additionally, La Celeste may be in strong form overall, but their travelling record has been surprisingly poor in 2025, given that their triumph against Uzbekistan was their first win when playing as the away side since a July 2024 penalty shootout victory over Canada during the Copa America's third-place playoff.

Team News

Mexico are set to make a number of changes from the XI that lined up against Ecuador, given that the likes of captain Edson Alvarez are back in contention this weekend.

With that in mind, the versatile 28-year-old could be joined in the centre of the park by Orbelin Pineda and Erick Sanchez, while Hirving Lozano and Roberto Alvarado flank Fulham's Raul Jimenez up top.

Former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is likely to be the main man for Uruguay at the World Cup, but he is unavailable this month, so Bielsa may opt to have Rodrigo Aguirre lead the line on Sunday, supported by Facundo Torres and Facundo Pellistri.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Ronald Araujo and Jose Gimenez could come back into the side at centre-half, with Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Manuel Ugarte in midfield due to the absence of Federico Valverde.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Malagon; Reyes, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Sanchez, Alvarez, Pineda; Lozano, Jimenez, Alvarado

Uruguay possible starting lineup:

Mele; Nandez, Araujo, Gimenez, Vina; Bentancur, De Arrascaeta, Ugarte; Torres, Aguirre, Pellistri

We say: Mexico 1-1 Uruguay

Mexico have only lost one of their last 11 matches, but considering that they have failed to win any of their last four, they could be frustrated once again on Sunday.

Uruguay have been strong overall but poor on the road in 2025, and with an uncertain frontline, they may find the resilient El Tricolor tough to beat.

