Sports Mole previews Sunday's International Friendlies clash between Uzbekistan and Uruguay, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

As both sides prepare for the 2026 World Cup, in-form Uzbekistan are set to face Uruguay in a friendly at Hang Jebat Stadium in Malaysia on Monday.

The White Wolves are looking for a fifth straight triumph, while La Celeste are hoping to make it five games unbeaten.

Match preview

Uzbekistan qualified for the World Cup for the first time in their history back in June under the guidance of Timur Kapadze, and they will be keen to continue their strong start under their new boss as they prepare for the tournament.

Legendary defender Fabio Cannavaro was appointed manager on October 6, replacing Kapadze, who had himself taken over partway through the qualification campaign when Srecko Katanec stepped down due to health reasons.

Reaction to the announcement was mixed, but Cannavaro won his first game in the dugout on Thursday, beating Kuwait 2-0, and another victory will be sure to endear him to fans even further.

That victory also extended the White Wolves' victorious streak to four matches and means that they are now without defeat since a 3-2 loss against Qatar in November 2024, a stretch of 11 clashes featuring seven wins and four draws.

Additionally, Uzbekistan have impressively kept three clean sheets in a row ahead of Monday's game, and a strong showing in what is undoubtedly their sternest test so far in 2025 will help to build the side's confidence with the World Cup in mind.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay directly qualified for the World Cup via the CONMEBOL process, finishing fourth, eight points clear of seventh-placed Bolivia in the playoff spot.

However, La Celeste endured a difficult spell between September 2024 and June 2025, producing three losses, six draws and just one win from their 10 matches in that period.

Bielsa's men bounced back to end their qualifying campaign with a run of two victories and one draw from their final three games, and after another win last time out, they are now on a four-match unbeaten streak.

This past Friday, Uruguay beat the Dominican Republic 1-0 thanks to an effort from Ignacio Laquintana on the hour mark, but it would be fair to say that the manager would have preferred a more comprehensive triumph given that they were up against the team ranked 142nd in the world by FIFA.

In any case, that result means that La Celeste have avoided conceding in each of their last four games - while scoring six goals of their own - and they will be looking to maintain their defensive resilience on Monday as they build momentum ahead of next year's World Cup.

Uzbekistan International Friendlies form:

Uzbekistan form (all competitions):





W



D



W



W



W



W





Uruguay International Friendlies form:

Uruguay form (all competitions):

Team News

Uzbekistan are without Manchester City centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov for this international break due to a knock, though he should be back in contention in the coming days, and Cannavaro will hope to have the defender available in the near future as he familiarises himself with his new squad.

For now, the manager could line up with a back three of Mukhammadkodir Khamraliev, Rustam Ashurmatov and Alibek Davronov once again, with the trio flanked by Khozhiakbar Alizhonov and Sherzod Nasrullaev at wing-back.

Further forward, winger Abbosbek Fayzullaev was forced off through injury early on against Kuwait, and if he is not able to start on Monday, then Azizbek Turgunboev could take his place in the XI.

As for Uruguay, they have left striker Darwin Nunez at home with some physical discomfort, while winger Facundo Pellistri is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

In their absence, Ignacio Laquintana and Juan Manuel Sanabria could line up out wide in support of centre-forward Luciano Rodriguez.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Sergio Rochet is out with a foot injury, so expect to see Cristopher Fiermarin continue between the sticks, protected by centre-halves Santiago Mourino and Nicolas Marichal.

Uzbekistan possible starting lineup:

Nematov; Khamraliev, Ashurmatov, Davronov; Alizhonov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Nasrullaev; Turgunboev, Eldor, Erkinov

Uruguay possible starting lineup:

Fiermarin; P Rodriguez, Mourino, Marichal, Saracchi; Amaro, Fonseca, Torres; Laquintana, L Rodriguez, Sanabria

We say: Uzbekistan 0-1 Uruguay

Uzbekistan have won four on the bounce ahead of this clash, and given that they have also kept three consecutive clean sheets, they are unlikely to be on the end of a drubbing.

However, Uruguay - the 15th-ranked nation in the world - may prove too much for the White Wolves on Monday, and Bielsa's side could pick up another narrow victory.

