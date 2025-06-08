Ahead of the next batch of World Cup qualifiers, Sports Mole looks at who has already reached next summer's finals, and who could join them.

For many of the world's footballing nations, 2026 World Cup qualifying continued in June, with a little over a year to go until the tournament finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

In Asia, history has been made with a number of first-time qualifiers confirming their places, while South America's race for the top six of their league-style table has intensified.

Elsewhere, Oceania have already finished their qualification campaign, as New Zealand booked their place at the World Cup in March, while New Caledonia reached the interconfederational playoffs.

There is no World Cup action in Africa this month, and some in Europe will not join the fray until September, but plenty of spots remain up for grabs in North America in particular.

Here, Sports Mole looks at who has already reached the World Cup, and who could join them.

Europe - UEFA:

© Imago

European qualifying has been convoluted for this World Cup, with UEFA's placement for the Nations League contributing to a staggered schedule.

Some began in March, such as England and Wales for example, but for the four teams in the Finals of the Nations League, and the UEFA nations drawn in groups A, B, C, D, E and F, qualifying will not start until September.

No nations have qualified yet from Europe, with only three matchdays gone, but Bosnia-Herzegovina are six points clear of Romania in Group H, and England are five points ahead of Albania at the top of Group K.

South America - CONMEBOL:

© Imago

Seventh-placed Venezuela winning back-to-back games has complicated CONMEBOL qualifying, given that they are now just three points away from sixth-placed Colombia and fifth-placed Uruguay, as well as four shy of fourth-placed Brazil with three matches to play.

Argentina are already through having topped the table, and they will more than likely be joined by Ecuador and Paraguay, though the other three nations that make up the top six will be looking over their shoulders.

At a minimum, Venezuela are four points clear of Bolivia in the playoff spot, but, along with Peru and Chile, they are not mathematically out of the race for that just yet, despite disappointing results.

North America - CONCACAF:

© Imago

Nothing has been decided in North America as of yet, apart from the fact that the three nations hosting the finals will be present next summer, and fans of the other CONCACAF nations will have to wait until the autumn before learning their fate.

The non-host nations from North America have drawn the short straw for 2026, because USA, Canada and Mexico have all been granted immediate qualification for the finals, leaving just three spaces open for the other 38 nations.

That has been cut to 30, and it will go down further to 12 by the end of the upcoming window, as the top two from each of the six groups currently participating in the second stage will move on to decide the remaining qualifiers in the autumn.

Nobody has yet sealed their place mathematically in the final stage, but it would be a huge shock if Honduras, Costa Rica, Haiti, Curacao, Panama and Jamaica are all not present, given the starts they made back in March.

Asia - AFC:

The most interesting continent in qualifying is undoubtedly Asia, where history has been made.

There were no surprises when Iran and Japan qualified back in March with little fuss, and now South Korea have also joined them after a 2-0 win against Iraq secured their 11th consecutive appearance at the World Cup.

Iraq's defeat also created history for another team in Group B, as Jordan are guaranteed to finish in the top two and appear at the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Joining Jordan as World Cup debutants, Uzbekistan booked their spot at the world's most prestigious tournament for the first time after a 0-0 stalemate with United Arab Emirates on June 5.

© Imago

Meanwhile, there will be an intense battle between Australia and Saudi Arabia for the final automatic qualifying place still available across the three groups, as the two teams are separated by just three points and are set to come face-to-face in the last group C match, meaning the victors will secure second spot.

The nations that miss out on the top two but finish third or fourth in their respective groups will move onto the fourth stage, where two more automatic qualifiers will be determined, and there will be notable names in that round, including Qatar and one of Australia or Saudi Arabia.

Oceania - OFC:

OFC qualifying concluded in March when the top four progressed to a mini tournament to decide the automatic qualifier, and after beating Fiji 7-0 in the semi-final, New Zealand sealed their place at the World Cup for the first time since 2010 by beating New Caledonia 3-0 in the final.

Despite losing that final, New Caledonia will have a second chance at qualification when they head into the interconfederational playoffs in early 2026, but they will be huge underdogs no matter who they face in those.

Africa - CAF:

No nations have mathematically qualified from Africa, and they will not resume qualifying until September, but Morocco already look a safe bet to reach the World Cup, sitting six points clear with three games to play, with Eritrea having withdrawn.

Likewise, Egypt and South Africa are five points clear at the top of their groups, though Ivory Coast and Gabon are set for a close race given that they are separated by just one point.