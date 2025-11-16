Preview:Mexico vs Paraguay - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's International Friendlies clash between Mexico and Paraguay, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

San Antonio's Alamodome is set to be the backdrop for a friendly clash on Wednesday as 2026 World Cup co-hosts Mexico step up their preparations with a clash against Paraguay.

El Tri are looking for their first win in six games, while Los Guaranies are hoping to bounce back after consecutive defeats.

Match preview

Javier Aguirre's Mexico lifted the Gold Cup in the summer, but it would be fair to say that they have stumbled after turning their attention towards next year's World Cup.

El Tri won nine of their 12 matches in 2025 prior to their 2-1 triumph over the United States in July's final, though they are without a single victory in the five games since.

On Sunday, Aguirre's side played out a 0-0 draw with Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay, and while the result was not as positive as fans may have dreamed, it marked their first clean sheet in four matches.

The manager will be keen to stress that his team have continued to show their resilience - even in tough spells - considering that they have only lost one of their five contests during their current winless run.

On the other hand, detractors would point out that Mexico have conceded five goals while scoring just once across their last three games, and improvements are needed at both ends of the pitch if El Tri are to get back on track.

Meanwhile, Gustavo Julio Alfaro's Paraguay are preparing for their first World Cup appearance in 16 years, having last featured in the iconic 2010 edition of the tournament in South Africa.

Los Guaranies booked their ticket to North America next summer via the CONMEBOL process, finishing sixth in the table and qualifying automatically, level on 28 points with Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia.

However, their post-qualification showings have been lacklustre, and the nominal visitors come into this game with just one win from their last six games.

To make matters worse, Alfaro's men followed up their 2-0 defeat at the hands of South Korea by losing 2-1 to the USA on Saturday, a heated clash that sparked a mass brawl late on that culminated in Omar Alderete being shown a straight red card.

Compounding Paraguay's concerns further will be the fact that they have now conceded two goals in each of the three fixtures preceding their showdown with Mexico, and the boss will be looking for a significant step up in midweek.

Team News

After making his return to the XI and helping Mexico to keep a clean sheet against Uruguay, captain Edson Alvarez is likely to continue in the centre of the park alongside Erick Sanchez and Marcel Ruiz.

Further forward, Gilberto Mora - who only turned 17 last month - is a doubt as he is dealing with a hand injury, though he could see more minutes if brought on for one of Hirving Lozano or Roberto Alvarado either side of striker Raul Jimenez.

As for Paraguay, centre-back Omar Alderete was sent off for violent conduct against the USA, despite sitting on the bench due to a recent concussion.

With the Sunderland man set to be sidelined once again, Gustavo Gomez and Junior Alonso could start at the heart of Alfaro's defence, flanked by Juan Jose Caceres and Blas Riveros at full-back.

At the opposite end of the pitch, the manager may opt for Alex Arce up top if Antonio Sanabria is hampered by his minor calf issue, with the centre-forward likely to be supported by Julio Enciso, as well as Diego Gonzalez and Miguel Almiron from out wide.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Reyes, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Sanchez, Alvarez, Ruiz; Alvarado, Jimenez, Lozano

Paraguay possible starting lineup:

Gill; Caceres, G Gomez, Alonso, Riveros; Gonzalez, Bobadilla, D Gomez, Almiron; Arce, Enciso

We say: Mexico 2-1 Paraguay

Both teams have been in poor form of late, especially in defence, so do not expect either side to keep a clean sheet.

That being said, Mexico have proven resilient and Paraguay have conceded twice in each of their last three matches, something that could see El Tri come out on top.

