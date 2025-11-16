Preview:USA vs Uruguay - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's International Friendlies clash between USA and Uruguay, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The USA will be hoping to pick up their first win over Uruguay since 2002 when they host Marcelo Bielsa's side in a friendly match at Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

Mauricio Pochettino's men beat Paraguay in their most recent game on Saturday and are unbeaten in their last four matches, while the South Americans drew 0-0 with Mexico on Sunday and are without defeat in their last six.

Match preview

Both sides will be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Pochettino appears to have finally started getting the best out of his team, who qualified automatically as one of the hosts and will be under huge pressure to do well at the tournament as a result.

Pochettino has attempted to implement a new culture and the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager has come in for criticism after defeats to the likes of Mexico, Switzerland, Canada and Panama.

The Argentine has won just 13 of his 21 matches in charge so far, but the USA now look to be hitting their stride after bouncing back from a 2-0 defeat to South Korea in September with wins over Japan, Australia and Paraguay and a draw against Ecuador.

A number of big name players were not selected for this month's friendlies, mostly due to injury concerns, and that means fringe players such as Giovanni Reyna, Joe Scally and Tanner Tessmann have been handed opportunities to impress ahead of the World Cup.

Unlike the USA, Uruguay had to book their place at the tournament via the qualifiers and Bielsa's side finished fourth in the CONMEBOL region behind Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia.

They picked up notable wins over the world champions and Brazil in the process and have a very strong core of top players to choose from.

Uruguay boast a strong record under Bielsa, having suffered just six defeats since he took charge in 2023, and they have beaten Uzbekistan, Dominican Republic, Peru and Venezuela and drawn with Mexico and Chile in their last six matches.

However, several key players are absent from the squad due to injury, including Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde and former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

USA International Friendlies form:

LLWDWW

USA form (all competitions):

LLWDWW

Uruguay International Friendlies form:

WLWWWD

Uruguay form (all competitions):

WWDWWD

Team News

Reyna made his first appearance for the USA since March when he started Saturday's friendly against Paraguay, with injuries forcing Pochettino to turn to the 23-year-old despite the fact he has only made one club start in eight months.

Reyna made an immediate impact in the game, scoring the opener after just four minutes, and he will be hoping for a similar performance against Uruguay as he makes a late bid for World Cup selection.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Chris Richards, Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson are all absent with injuries, while Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has been dropped.

Ricardo Pepi and Auston Trusty have been recalled for the first time since November 2024 and Scally's start against Paraguay was his first since March.

Folarin Balogun is expected to lead the line once again with support from Reyna and Brenden Aaronson, while Aidan Morris could replace Cristian Roldan in midfield and partner Tessman.

Uruguay are missing Valverde, Nunez, Sergio Rochet, Franco Israel, Nicolas de la Cruz and Cristian Olivera through injury, while Santiago Homenchenko will be hoping to make his debut against the USA.

Bielsa may look to make changes after a flat performance against Mexico on Sunday, with wingers Facundo Torres and Facundo Pellistri potentially set to replace Brian Rodriguez and Juan Manuel Sanabria.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo could also come into the side for Mathias Olivera, while Manuel Ugarte and Giorgian de Arrascaeta could start ahead of Emiliano Martinez and Rodrigo Zalazr in midfield.

USA possible starting lineup:

Freese; M. Robinson, Ream, Trusty; Dest, Morris, Tessmann, Arfsten; Aaronson, Balogun, Reyna

Uruguay possible starting lineup:

Mele; Varela, Gimenez, Araujo, Piquerez; Bentancur, Ugarte, De Arrascaeta; Torres, Aguirre, Pellistri

We say: USA 1-1 Uruguay

There is not much to split these two sides, with their most recent meeting at the 2024 Copa America ending as a 1-0 win for Uruguay, and we are expecting a draw given both nations are missing key players.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



