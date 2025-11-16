[monks data]
USA national football team
Friendlies 1
Nov 19, 2025 at 12am UK
 
Uruguay national football team

USAUSA
vs.
Uruguay

Preview:USA vs Uruguay - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview:USA vs Uruguay - prediction, team news, lineups
© ZUMA Press Wire / Imago
Sports Mole previews Wednesday's International Friendlies clash between USA and Uruguay, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The USA will be hoping to pick up their first win over Uruguay since 2002 when they host Marcelo Bielsa's side in a friendly match at Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

Mauricio Pochettino's men beat Paraguay in their most recent game on Saturday and are unbeaten in their last four matches, while the South Americans drew 0-0 with Mexico on Sunday and are without defeat in their last six.


Match preview

Both sides will be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Pochettino appears to have finally started getting the best out of his team, who qualified automatically as one of the hosts and will be under huge pressure to do well at the tournament as a result.

Pochettino has attempted to implement a new culture and the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager has come in for criticism after defeats to the likes of Mexico, Switzerland, Canada and Panama.

The Argentine has won just 13 of his 21 matches in charge so far, but the USA now look to be hitting their stride after bouncing back from a 2-0 defeat to South Korea in September with wins over Japan, Australia and Paraguay and a draw against Ecuador.

A number of big name players were not selected for this month's friendlies, mostly due to injury concerns, and that means fringe players such as Giovanni Reyna, Joe Scally and Tanner Tessmann have been handed opportunities to impress ahead of the World Cup.

Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa shouts instructions on September 9, 2025

Unlike the USA, Uruguay had to book their place at the tournament via the qualifiers and Bielsa's side finished fourth in the CONMEBOL region behind Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia.

They picked up notable wins over the world champions and Brazil in the process and have a very strong core of top players to choose from.

Uruguay boast a strong record under Bielsa, having suffered just six defeats since he took charge in 2023, and they have beaten Uzbekistan, Dominican Republic, Peru and Venezuela and drawn with Mexico and Chile in their last six matches.

However, several key players are absent from the squad due to injury, including Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde and former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

USA International Friendlies form:

LLWDWW

USA form (all competitions):

LLWDWW

Uruguay International Friendlies form:

WLWWWD

Uruguay form (all competitions):

WWDWWD


Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach's Giovanni Reyna on September 21, 2025

Reyna made his first appearance for the USA since March when he started Saturday's friendly against Paraguay, with injuries forcing Pochettino to turn to the 23-year-old despite the fact he has only made one club start in eight months.

Reyna made an immediate impact in the game, scoring the opener after just four minutes, and he will be hoping for a similar performance against Uruguay as he makes a late bid for World Cup selection.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Chris Richards, Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson are all absent with injuries, while Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has been dropped.

Ricardo Pepi and Auston Trusty have been recalled for the first time since November 2024 and Scally's start against Paraguay was his first since March.

Folarin Balogun is expected to lead the line once again with support from Reyna and Brenden Aaronson, while Aidan Morris could replace Cristian Roldan in midfield and partner Tessman.

Uruguay are missing Valverde, Nunez, Sergio Rochet, Franco Israel, Nicolas de la Cruz and Cristian Olivera through injury, while Santiago Homenchenko will be hoping to make his debut against the USA.

Bielsa may look to make changes after a flat performance against Mexico on Sunday, with wingers Facundo Torres and Facundo Pellistri potentially set to replace Brian Rodriguez and Juan Manuel Sanabria.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo could also come into the side for Mathias Olivera, while Manuel Ugarte and Giorgian de Arrascaeta could start ahead of Emiliano Martinez and Rodrigo Zalazr in midfield.

USA possible starting lineup:

Freese; M. Robinson, Ream, Trusty; Dest, Morris, Tessmann, Arfsten; Aaronson, Balogun, Reyna

Uruguay possible starting lineup:

Mele; Varela, Gimenez, Araujo, Piquerez; Bentancur, Ugarte, De Arrascaeta; Torres, Aguirre, Pellistri


SM words green background

We say: USA 1-1 Uruguay


 

There is not much to split these two sides, with their most recent meeting at the 2024 Copa America ending as a 1-0 win for Uruguay, and we are expecting a draw given both nations are missing key players.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:585832:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7485:
Written by
Matthew Cooper
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Facundo Torres Folarin Balogun Giorgian De Arrascaeta Giovanni Reyna Joe Scally Manuel Ugarte Marcelo Bielsa Mauricio Pochettino Football
rhs 2.0
FT
Reims Sainte-Anne
2-1
GFC Ajaccio
1pm
Bobigny
vs
Amicale Villeneuve-Garenne
FT
Granville
3-1
Dinan Lehon
1pm
AS Vitre
vs
Plouvorn
1pm
Montceau
vs
L'Etrat La Tour Sportif
1pm
Sable FC
vs
Saint-Malo
FT
MJEP Cormontreuil
5-2
Porto Portugais Amiens
1pm
Loon-Plage
vs
Bethune
FT
FCOSK 06
2-3
Biesheim
ET
Saint-Meziery
1-2
Perigny
Pens.
(0-0)
1pm
Sarreguemines
vs
Furiani-Agliani
1pm
Auch
vs
Canet Roussillon
FT
Drancy JA
0-0
Beauvais
Pens.
(3-4)
1pm
ASS Still Mutzig
vs
Raon l'Etape
FT
SA Merignac
0-0
Colomiers US
Pens.
(5-5)
FT
Union Saint-Jean
1-0
Angouleme
1pm
Saint-Cyr Collonges
vs
Evian
FT
Racing Besançon
4-0
Thionville Lusitanos
ET
Touraine
1-1
RC Epernay
Pens.
(4-3)
FT
Bassin d' Arcachon Sud
4-1
Blagnac
1pm
AA Lapalisse
vs
Poitiers
1pm
Cambrai
vs
Feignies-Aulnoye
1pm
AS Montreal-La Cluse
vs
Chalon
1pm
AS St Brice Courcelles
vs
FC Bogny Sur Meuse
1pm
Atom Sports Pierrelatte
vs
Lyon-Duchere
1pm
Beaumont Sa
vs
Aubervilliers
FT
Camon
0-7
US Lusitanos
1pm
Croix Iris CF
vs
Racing Colombes 92
FT
Avion
0-2
Torcy
1pm
CS Pledran
vs
Stade Plabennec
1pm
Boé Bon Encontre
vs
Bordeaux
1pm
Entente Nord Lozere
vs
US Ecotay Moingt
FT
ES Capelle Grande
2-3
SC Abbeville
1pm
FC 2 Rives 82
vs
AS Mazeres Uzos Rontignon
1pm
FC Pen Hir Camaret
vs
Les Sables
1pm
Rhone-Vallee
vs
Grasse
1pm
FC Villars L'Isle Smb
vs
Sarre-Union
1pm
Avenir Sportif de Gouzon
vs
Chauvigny
FT
Longuenesse
0-2
Bondues
1pm
Olympique Marcquois
vs
OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys
FT
Orvault SF
1-3
Les Herbiers
1pm
Saint-Amand
vs
Dieppe
FT
Savigneux Montbrison
3-5
Feurs
1pm
Seignosse Capbreton Soustons
vs
Marmande
1pm
SS Allinges
vs
Istres
1pm
Steenvoorde
vs
FC Chambly
1pm
Montmorillon
vs
SC Beaucouze
1pm
US Le Poinconnet
vs
Chamalieres
1pm
US Mauguio Carnon
vs
Selongey
1pm
US Premonte St Gobain
vs
US Chantilly
1pm
Wittenheim US
vs
Freyming


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!