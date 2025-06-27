Preview: USA vs. Costa Rica - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final between the USA and Costa Rica, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Gold Cup hosts USA battle Costa Rica in Sunday's quarter-final at US Bank Stadium, aiming to avoid a disappointing exit against Los Ticos.

While the precedent favours the USMNT, who have not lost in four previous knockout ties with La Tricolor, Mauricio Pochettino's team will be cautious of their unbeaten opponents in the last eight.

Match preview

Pochettino’s men may have entered the Gold Cup after two defeats in tune-up fixtures against Turkiye and Switzerland, losing 4-0 in the latter, and having been beaten in both CONCACAF Nations League fixtures in March — losing to Panama and Canada — but the Stars and Stripes have found positive results on home soil at this tournament.

The US, along with Panama, are the only teams remaining undefeated in the tournament, and they boast the second-best attack behind the Panamanians — 10 goals to 8 — while conceding the fewest.

Only Haiti's Louicius Don Deedson has broken through the US defence at the finals, where Pochettino's team are aiming for victory on home soil and to reclaim the title after failing to defend it two years ago.

While supporters will be hesitant to look too far ahead of winning their eighth crown, the history in this fixture and previous quarter-finals looks promising for the hosts before Sunday's clash.

Including penalties, the USMNT has advanced from 12 out of 13 last-eight Gold Cup matches, only being eliminated in 2000 on penalties to Colombia; they have also beaten Costa Rica four times in this tournament and aim for a fifth in the first-ever quarter-final match between the nations.

Miguel Herrera’s team, looking to end a four-match losing streak to the US in Gold Cup encounters, enter the last eight aware of their inferior record and lack of positive results at this stage.

The Sele, participating in the quarter-finals for the 14th time, have only advanced four times — in 2002, 2003, 2009 and 2017 — failing to reach the semi-finals in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Although they have never beaten the Stars and Stripes in four attempts, the Ticos will take motivation from their defensive performance in the final group game against Mexico, against whom they ceded possession and limited to shots from distance — nine from 13 attempts came from afar — in the goalless draw.

A similar approach against Pochettino’s side is likely in Minneapolis, though success will depend on La Sele’s ability to threaten when on the attack.

While that remains to be seen, supporters will hope to end a losing streak in the quarter-finals and break their record of four defeats in four against the US at this tournament.

USA Gold Cup form:





W



W



W





USA form (all competitions):





L



L



L



W



W



W





Costa Rica Gold Cup form:





W



W



D





Costa Rica form (all competitions):





L



W



W



W



W



D





Team News

The US squad suffered no apparent injuries in their victory over Haiti, leaving them fresh for Sunday's fixture.

Malik Tillman has led the attack for the USMNT with three goals so far, including two openers against Trinidad and Tobago and Haiti.

The Stars and Stripes have benefitted from Max Arfsten and Diego Luna's creativity, with both players assisting two goals each and aiming to add to their tally.

Unlike the home team, Costa Rica are dealing with suspensions and injuries: Joseph Mora and Manfred Ugalde, who both received bookings against Mexico, will miss the quarter-final due to one-match bans, while Ariel Lassiter and Warren Madrigal are expected to be sidelined through injury.

With Ugalde missing through suspension, Herrera will likely rely on Josimar Alcocer, scorer of match-winning goals against Suriname and the Dominican Republic, to contribute in Sunday's game.

Keylor Navas has already made 11 saves so far; only Xavier Valdez (14) of the Dominican Republic has made more, and it is expected that number will rise against the United States.

USA possible starting lineup:

Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Arfsten; Adams, Torre; McGlynn, Tilmann, Aaronson; Agyemang

Costa Rica possible starting lineup:

Navas; C. Mora, Mitchell, Vargas, Gamboa, Calvo; Aguilera, Galo, Alcocer; Martinez, Zamora

We say: USA 2-0 Costa Rica

Although Costa Rica entered Sunday’s match as underdogs against the hosts and seven-time winners USA, missing their top scorer through suspension and forced to shuffle their defence due to bans and injuries, the Ticos face an uphill challenge.

While they are likely to adopt a strategy of frustrating Pochettino’s team, the Stars and Stripes should have enough quality on the pitch and on the bench to secure the victory and reach the tournament’s semi-finals.



