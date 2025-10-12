Preview: Mexico vs Ecuador - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's International Friendlies clash between Mexico and Ecuador, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Meeting for the fourth time this decade, Mexico and Ecuador square off in a friendly on Tuesday at Estadio Akron near Guadalajara in the state of Jalisco.

Over the weekend, El Tri were thumped 4-0 by Colombia, while the Ecuadorians were held to a 1-1 draw by the United States on Friday.

Match preview

After months of solid performances and results, the Mexicans were knocked down a peg by the Colombians on Saturday as the latter made the most of their scoring opportunities.

Javier Aguirre’s team conceded four shots on target against Colombia and have now given up six goals in their last two games, three more than in their previous eight international affairs combined.

On Tuesday, they will try to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time since June of last year, when they were beaten by Uruguay and Brazil before the start of the Copa America.

The Mexicans are unbeaten in their previous five matches played when netting multiple times, dropping points in only one of those instances, drawing 2-2 with South Korea last month.

While they have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 games, this side are on a three-match winless run and could drop points in four successive encounters for the first time since 2021.

El Tri have not beaten a national team from CONMEBOL since May 2024, when they blanked Bolivia 1-0 in a friendly played at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Their place in next summer’s World Cup has already been booked, but Ecuador continue to show consistency without a single defeat in 2025.

Sebastian Beccacece’s men are on a 12-match unbeaten run internationally but have only won two of their seven matches played this year.

Defensively they have been rock solid, posting five clean sheets in their last six games, while allowing a goal or fewer in 16 consecutive matches.

Ecuador have gone on to lose their last two affairs when conceding a goal in the opening half but have not done so in any of their previous 12 contests.

On the other hand they are unbeaten in their previous 11 games played against CONCACAF opposition, winning five of those seven matches.

La Tri have not lost any of their three matches versus Mexico this decade but have never beaten the North American team on Mexican soil.

Mexico International Friendlies form:

Mexico form (all competitions):

Ecuador International Friendlies form:

Ecuador form (all competitions):

Team News

A knee injury in a Champions League encounter will keep FC Copenhagen defender Rodrigo Huescas out of the Mexican fold for this game, while Luis Chavez was not selected after tearing his ACL in the Gold Cup this past summer.

Raul Jimenez will not be available after suffering a minor injury for Fulham against Bournemouth in Premier League action, while Henry Martin and Angel Sepulveda are also dealing with knocks, leaving the scoring load on the shoulders of Santiago Gimenez.

On the Ecuador side of things, Moises Caicedo is not available after taking a knock for Chelsea in a recent Premier League affair, while Bryan Ramirez and Cristhian Loor are seeking their first caps for the senior squad.

Enner Valencia of Pachuca can move into fifth for all-time appearances with the national team should he feature on Tuesday, while Pervis Estupinan reached the half-century mark for caps on Friday.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Malagon; Sanchez, Montes, Reyes, Gallardo; Romo, Ruiz; Huerta, Pineda, Vega; Gimenez

Ecuador possible starting lineup:

Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Estupinan; Castillo, Vite; Minda, Yeboah, Paez; Valencia

We say: Mexico 0-0 Ecuador

With the World Cup fast approaching, we expect to see a relatively passive affair between these two, who are defensively strong and likely do not want to risk losing any more key players to injuries.

