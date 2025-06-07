With three gameweeks remaining in CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifying, Sports Mole takes a look at the story so far in South America.

After 15 rounds of matches in CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifying, the race to reach the finals being held across the USA, Mexico and Canada is beginning to take shape.

South America's finest and World Champions Argentina have shown their class across qualifying, becoming the first CONMEBOL nation to book their ticket at the finals with two wins in March's fixtures, and most of the usual suspects behind them are on course to join them, such as Colombia, Uruguay and Brazil.

The two usual whipping boys of Bolivia and Venezuela are still battling intensely to claim the intercontinental playoff spot, though the latter have taken the upper hand after a 2-0 win in their June meeting, while Chile and Peru are teetering on the brink of elimination.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the current state of play in South America, looking at the standings and some of the most notable results so far.

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings

© PA PhotosUPCOMING FIXTURES (all kickoffs in UK time)

Bolivia vs. Chile (10 June, 9pm | El Alto)

Uruguay vs. Venezuela (11 June, 12am | Montevideo)

Argentina vs. Colombia (11 June, 1am | Buenos Aires)

Brazil vs. Paraguay (11 June, 1:45am | Sao Paulo)

Peru vs. Ecuador (11 June, 2:30am | Lima)

The story of CONMEBOL qualifying so far

© Imago

With just three matchdays remaining, the five nations which will qualify automatically alongside runaway leaders Argentina already look set in stone.

One of them is expected to be World Cup ever-presents Brazil, and they have a famous face in the dugout now, after Dorival Junior was sacked following a chastening 4-1 defeat to bitter rivals Argentina, leaving them down in fourth, as Carlo Ancelotti has finally signed up to take charge of the Selecao, after over a year of rumours linking him with the job.

Ancelotti, who drew 0-0 with Ecuador in his first game in charge, looks to have a straightforward job from this point on, with the Selecao sitting fourth in the table and four points ahead of seventh-placed Venezuela, who are still to face Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia as part of a tricky final run of fixtures.

That will be a relief to the likes of Uruguay and Colombia, who have both suffered from extremely poor form since the autumn, plummeting down the standings after only recently being close challengers to Argentina.

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay have won just one of their last nine qualifiers, while Colombia have lost four of the last seven, and they also drawn at home to both Paraguay (2-2) and Peru (0-0) in their latest encounters, but both are still benefitting from the expansion of the World Cup, otherwise they would have been in for a very nervy finish to qualifying.

© Imago

Only Argentina are above the very impressive Ecuador, who have put a three-point deduction firmly behind them in the quest for a second straight qualification, and even though they also have a challenging run of games to finish qualifying, still to travel to the table-toppers, their tickets to North America can almost be booked.

The most intriguing subplot in CONMEBOL is who will claim seventh place, and in doing so, earning themselves a spot in the intercontinental playoffs.

Venezuela and Bolivia will have both viewed the World Cup expansion as an opportunity to break the glass ceiling and reach the finals, and they are set to take that tussle down to the very last gameweek.

The two nations faced off in the first matchday in June, with Venezuela claiming the advantage thanks to a 2-0 victory, meaning they now lead eighth-placed Bolivia by four points with three games remaining, with the latter still to face Colombia and Brazil.

Chile and Peru were threatening to spoil the party, but both have endured disappointing runs of late and now find themselves eight and seven points off the pace respectively, leaving little margin for error and qualification ultimately out of their hands with only nine points left to play for.

Key CONMEBOL qualifying results so far

© Imago

Brazil 1-1 Venezuela (October 2023, Matchday 3)

Perhaps the most damning indictment of Brazil's early precarious situation was a home draw with Venezuela, a team they had only failed to beat once in their history, while it also kick-started a good run of form for Venezuela, who may look back at the end of the campaign at the significance of that point if they are able to reach the finals for the first time.

Argentina 0-2 Uruguay (November 2023, Matchday 5)

The first indication that Bielsa's side could be a huge threat at the finals in 2026 should they qualify as expected, beating the World Champions on their home patch, moving them clear in the automatic qualifying positions.

Brazil 0-1 Argentina (November 2023, Matchday 6)

Brazil's campaign went from bad to worse as they suffered their first ever home World Cup qualifying defeat, and it was against their arch rivals, as Argentina recovered from that slip-up against Uruguay to keep a hold of top spot in the standings.

Colombia 2-1 Argentina (September 2024, Matchday 8)

This was not a damaging defeat for Argentina as they have gone on to reach the finals, but the result was huge for Colombia, who have since suffered a severe drop in form with these three points potentially being crucial in their quest to return to the World Cup after missing out in 2022, while also avenging their Copa America final loss from the summer.

Bolivia 1-0 Colombia (October 2024, Matchday 9)

After a 4-0 win over Venezuela in their first game at their new home ground in El Alto, Bolivia proved that every away side will have difficulty at the suffocating altitude here, instantly boosting their chances of a first finals appearance in 32 years, as they were able to beat second-placed Colombia 1-0 despite playing with 10 men for 70 minutes, with some of the visiting players requiring oxygen to continue midway through the game.

Argentina 4-1 Brazil (March 2025, Matchday 13)

This result not only sealed Argentina's place at the finals, it was also a statement of intent from the reigning world champions, and a damning indictment of where Brazil are currently at, as they were utterly outclassed and outfought by Lionel Scaloni's men, who now sit 10 points above them in the standings.

Venezuela 2-0 Bolivia (June 2025, Matchday 15)

After a 4-0 defeat to Bolivia in the reverse fixture in September, Venezuela were out for revenge as they returned home to the Monumental de Maturin, and the hosts did exactly that, securing a crucial 2-0 victory that extends their gap to eighth-placed Bolivia to four points and massively boosts their World Cup chances with only three matches remaining.