Real Madrid will assess Eder Militao after the centre-back was substituted with an apparent injury problem during Brazil's international friendly with Tunisia.

Real Madrid will assess Eder Militao after the centre-back was substituted with an apparent injury problem during Brazil's international friendly with Tunisia on Tuesday might.

The 27-year-old looked in serious discomfort when he left the field on the hour against Tunisia, and according to AS, Real Madrid are 'more than worried' when it comes to an injury, which is said to be related to his adductor.

The report claims that Militao will be assessed by Real Madrid's medical staff on Wednesday, but it is unclear at this stage how long the South American will be on the sidelines.

Real Madrid have already suffered a defensive issue during the November international break, with Dean Huijsen withdrawing from the Spain squad.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga both pulled out of the France squad, and all three need to be assessed ahead of the team's La Liga clash with Elche on Sunday night.

Militao suffers 'injury' during Brazil's clash with Tunisia

A grade one adductor issue could mean that Militao is sidelined for one to two weeks, but a grade two could equal a recovery time of three to six weeks.

Grade three would mean two to three months out of action, which would be a major blow for the Spanish giants at a vital stage of the 2025-26 campaign.

Militao has once again been a vital player for Los Blancos this season, scoring once and providing one assist in 14 appearances in all competitions, including one goal and one assist in 10 La Liga matches.

Antonio Rudiger is still sidelined with a muscular problem, so a long-term injury for Militao would be a big blow for Real Madrid considering that Huijsen is also facing some fitness problems.

Will Militao be fit for Real Madrid's clash with Elche?

Militao's involvement against Elche this weekend will be determined by the outcome of the medical examinations.

Considering the pain that he looked to be in, it is seriously doubtful that the Brazilian will be cleared to return to action against Elche, and there is a chance that the defender could be sidelined for the remainder of 2025.

Militao has suffered two serious knee injuries in recent years, spending 214 days out between August 2023 and March 2024, while he was absent between November 2024 and June 2025.