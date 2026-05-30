PSG vs. Arsenal: How UEFA could cause Mikel Arteta's Champions League final "downfall" as key areas assessed

By Lewis Nolan | 30 May 2026 08:00

UEFA's strict refereeing of set pieces could cost Arsenal against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, former pro Stephen Warnock has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Premier League winners have the opportunity to create history on Saturday, with Mikel Arteta's side one game away from becoming the first Gunners team to win Europe's most prestigious prize.

One of Arsenal's main weapons has been dead-ball deliveries, though they only rank joint sixth in the Champions League this season for set-piece goals scored this term (five).

Speaking to Sports Mole via BetWright, one of the UK's best betting sites, Warnock was fearful that the way UEFA officials have refereed set pieces could be detrimental to Arsenal, saying: "Since the knockout phase began, it feels like UEFA have moved away from what Arsenal do in the Premier League.

"It feels like they said 'we want open, expansive football. We want exciting football. We're not going to have games settled on a set piece'.

"If you watch Arsenal's set pieces in the Champions League, the referees are very quick to blow up. That could be their downfall."

Arsenal were the top scorers from set pieces in the Premier League, netting 23 times, but PSG have scored more goals (eight) than Arsenal from set pieces in Europe this season.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal: How can Mikel Arteta win?

While Arsenal relied on set pieces to score goals in the Premier League, they were immense defensively considering they conceded just 27 times.

The Gunners' have also been exceptional at the back in Europe given they only conceded four goals in the league phase, as well as just two goals in the knockout rounds.

Warnock insisted that Arsenal's best route to glory would be their defence, telling Sports Mole: "Arsenal are still brilliant defensively, and they still carry a threat during counter-attacks as well. They're going to have to be at their very best to win.

"Arsenal usually are able to allow teams onto them and are quite happy to soak it up. Whether they can allow Paris Saint-Germain onto them for 90 minutes, I'm not sure.

"But the great thing is, Arsenal do stand a chance because they are so good defensively. They've been brilliant this season, so we'll wait and see."

Keeping PSG at bay will be a difficult task, especially as they managed to score 23 times in just eight knockout games, getting the better of opponents like Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Do Arsenal have a physical advantage over PSG?

Some fans and pundits have suggested that Arsenal boast a physical advantage over PSG, pointing to stars like Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes as evidence.

Given Paris Saint-Germain's technical quality is unlikely to be matched by the Gunners, Arteta's side may have to rely on their physicality and intensity to get the better of their French opponents.

However, Warnock warned fans not to underestimate PSG's physical prowess, when he told Sports Mole: "There's an argument to have that PSG are arguably one of the most physical teams in the world.

"We talk about the likes of Vitinha and Joao Neves like they can't compete, but they can get about the pitch. They're tough in the tackle when they need to be.

"Just look at the two centre-halves in Pacho and Marquinhos; I think they're very physical. Hakimi and Mendes are very physical. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is arguably one of the most physical players in Europe."

It should also be noted that PSG's best players have played considerably fewer minutes than most of their Arsenal counterparts, and their freshness could help them maintain their physical levels in the latter stages of the final.

Stephen Warnock was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of BetWright, who provide Premier League Odds.