Preview: Cruzeiro vs Fluminense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 30 May 2026 09:42

Cruzeiro and Fluminense meet on Sunday, May 31, at 12:30 am BST at the Mineirao in matchday 18 of the Campeonato Brasileirao, with the World Cup break on the horizon and the fixture pitting the ninth-placed side against the third.

The home side arrive buoyed by strong form at the Mineirao and the prospect of a large crowd, with the club having opened additional sections of the stadium in response to high demand for tickets.

Fluminense, meanwhile, are looking to maintain their consistency in the Brasileirao and remain within the top four, arriving on the back of a solid league campaign and encouraging performances in continental competition.

Match preview

Cruzeiro are enjoying a period of growth this season, with the Minas Gerais club producing an outstanding performance in the Copa Libertadores by thrashing Barcelona Guayaquil 4-0 at the Mineirao to secure second place in Group D.

In the Brasileirao, the side managed by Artur Jorge have also enjoyed a fine run, beating Chapecoense and Gremio 2-1 in their most recent league outings before earning a 1-1 draw away to Palmeiras.

At the Mineirao, Cruzeiro have recorded four victories under Artur Jorge and have remained unbeaten at home since matchday seven of the Brasileirao.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pera Photo Press

Fluminense arrive in an even more comfortable position in the standings, although the Rio de Janeiro club have been somewhat inconsistent of late, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Mirassol, beating Sao Paulo 2-1 and drawing 2-2 with Vitoria.

In the Copa Libertadores, the Laranjeiras club also secured their place in the last 16 by defeating Deportivo La Guaira in the decisive round and finishing second in Group C, overcoming what had appeared to be a difficult situation heading into the final matchday.

At home, Cruzeiro have faced Fluminense on 36 occasions and hold a narrow advantage with 16 wins, eight draws and 12 defeats, although the most recent meeting between the two sides at the Mineirao ended in a goalless draw in a 2025 Brasileirao fixture.

In recent head-to-head history, however, Fluminense hold the upper hand, with the Tricolor winning 22 of the 45 meetings between the clubs since 2004, while Cruzeiro have won 12 and 11 matches have ended in draws.

Cruzeiro Brasileiro form:

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Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

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Fluminense Brasileiro form:

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Fluminense form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

For the clash against Fluminense, Artur Jorge is expected to make minor adjustments to his squad in an effort to protect players most fatigued by the victory over Barcelona Guayaquil.

Absentees include Cassio, who is still recovering from injury, and Kaua Prates, while Gerson returns to the starting XI after missing the Copa Libertadores match through suspension.

A significant absence for Fluminense is head coach Zubeldia, who is suspended after collecting his third yellow card, while centre-back Juan Freytes and midfielder Nonato will also be unavailable and Martinelli will be assessed ahead of kick-off to determine his fitness.

Forward Canobbio will also miss the match after being called up by Uruguay for the World Cup and departing to join the national squad.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; Fagner, Fabrício Bruno, Jonathan Jesus, Kaiki Bruno; Lucas Romero, Gerson; Christian, Matheus Pereira, Sinisterra; Kaio Jorge

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Guga, Jemmes, Ignacio, Guilherme Arana; Facundo Bernal, Hercules; Soteldo, Lima, John Kennedy; German Cano

We say: Cruzeiro 2-1 Fluminense

In addition to their home advantage, Cruzeiro possess an efficient attacking system and will look to use the backing of their supporters to press Fluminense from the first whistle.

Fluminense, however, are also in decent form and boast players capable of deciding matches, increasing the likelihood of the visitors finding the net away from home.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.