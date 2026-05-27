Preview: Cruzeiro vs Barcelona SC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 27 May 2026 22:25 , Last updated: 27 May 2026 22:27

Cruzeiro and Barcelona SC face off on Thursday at the Mineirao in the final round of the Copa Libertadores group stage. Both sides are in Group D, but only Cruzeiro still have a chance to reach the round of 16.

Heading into this clash, Cruzeiro sit second in Group D on eight points, two behind leaders Universidad Catolica and one ahead of Boca Juniors in third. Barcelona de Guayaquil are bottom with just three points and have already been eliminated.

Match preview

Cruzeiro arrive with momentum as they fight for Libertadores qualification. Backed by their home supporters, they are coming off a 2–1 win over Chapecoense in the Brasileiro, with goals from Kaio Jorge and Luis Sinisterra.

Kaio Jorge had hoped to be called up to the Brazil squad for the World Cup, but was ultimately left out by coach Carlo Ancelotti—while his teammate Luis Sinisterra also missed out on Colombia selection.

Following that domestic win, Cruzeiro sit ninth in the Brasileiro table with 23 points. Their campaign has been mixed, with six wins, six defeats, and five draws. Their Libertadores form is similar: two wins, two draws, and one defeat.

One of those Libertadores wins came away against Barcelona de Guayaquil, with Artur Jorge's side winning 1–0 thanks to a goal from Matheus Pereira.

If Cruzeiro repeat that result at the Mineirao, they will reach 11 points and could finish as group leaders if Universidad Catolica lose to Boca Juniors. Group D remains one of the most tightly contested in the Copa Libertadores, with three teams still vying for qualification.

© Imago / Photosport

In the other group fixture, Universidad Catolica face Boca Juniors at the same time. If the Chilean club win or draw, they qualify as group winners.

If Boca win in Buenos Aires, they progress; a draw or loss sees them drop into the Copa Sudamericana.

Barcelona de Guayaquil have nothing to play for in the final round, having already been eliminated. Across five games, they have just one win and four defeats.

Their only Libertadores win came at home against Boca Juniors—a 1–0 victory courtesy of Hector Daniel Villalba. That game also saw a red card for each side.

Cruzeiro Copa Libertadores form:

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Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

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Barcelona SC Copa Libertadores form:

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Barcelona SC form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Cruzeiro have one significant absentee: Gerson is suspended after being sent off in the 1–1 draw at Boca Juniors' Bombonera.

There is also a late fitness concern: striker Kaio Jorge missed Tuesday's training due to a gastrointestinal issue and was rested as a precaution.

The club are monitoring his availability for this decisive fixture. Keny Arroyo, who served a suspension against Boca Juniors, returns to the squad and is expected to start.

Barcelona de Guayaquil have three players ruled out through injury, including top scorer Darío Benedetto, who is sidelined with a muscle injury until after the World Cup.

Jefferson Intriago is out with a right-knee issue, and Jhonnier Chala has a muscle strain in his left leg.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; Moraes, Bruno, Jesus, Kaiki; Romero, Silva, Christian; Pereira, Arroyo, Jorge

Barcelona SC possible starting lineup:

Contreras; Carabali, Mina, Baez, Vargas, Vallecilla; Quinonez, Lugo, Villalba; Nunez, Castillo

We say: Cruzeiro 3-0 Barcelona SC

Cruzeiro have beaten Boca Juniors 1–0 at home and lost 2–1 to Universidad Catolica on their own turf in this group stage. Sitting second on 8 points in Group D, a win is essential to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Barcelona de Guayaquil, meanwhile, have endured a dreadful Libertadores campaign—four defeats and just one win—leaving them bottom of the group and unable to challenge for third place.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.