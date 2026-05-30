Liverpool transfer news: Serie A star 'targeted' as Ibrahima Konate replacement

By Darren Plant | 30 May 2026 09:18

Liverpool reportedly have plans to make an approach for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer as they target a replacement for Ibrahima Konate.

In recent days, it has emerged that the France international is preparing to leave Anfield on a free transfer after a five-year stay.

The development has come as a surprise, a consequence of it previously appearing that the centre-back would sign a new long-term contract.

However, at a time when the 27-year-old is attracting widespread interest, Liverpool officials must find a suitable replacement for a player who made 49 starts in the middle of their backline during 2025-26.

As per Calciomercato, there is an increasing possibility of Liverpool making a formal move for Bremer.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Why is Bremer on Liverpool shortlist?

The report alleges that sporting director Richard Hughes is a big admirer of the Brazil international.

Bremer, who is now 29 years of age, has reportedly been made available for a fee in the region of £34.5m.

That is partly a result of Juventus only finishing in sixth place in the Serie A table, subsequently missing out on Champions League qualification in the process.

Although he still has three years remaining on his contract at the Turin-based club, his age effectively means that his valuation will drop over time.

He has contributed a total of 12 goals and five assists from 122 appearances in all competitions for Juve, while that extends to 22 goals and eight assists from 196 outings in Serie A.

Therefore, the threat of the six-cap Brazil international in the attacking box, as well as aerial ability in defence, will be clear to Hughes and manager Arne Slot.

© Imago

Is Bremer what Liverpool need?

As someone without Premier League football on their CV, it is difficult to predict how Bremer would settle into life in England and at a club like Liverpool.

Nevertheless, the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Murillo - of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest respectively - are recent examples of how Brazilian centre-backs can successfully adapt to the Premier League.

Bremer would also have the benefit of playing alongside Virgil van Dijk, and the opportunity to become a leader and mentor to young understudies Jeremey Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni.