Barcelona transfer news: Atletico Madrid-linked Bernardo Silva's preference 'revealed' after Manchester City exit

By Darren Plant | 30 May 2026 09:39

Departing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has reportedly decided that he wants to join Barcelona.

After 460 appearances for the Citizens during a period where he won 19 pieces of silverware, the playmaker is leaving the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer.

As a result of establishing himself as one of the greatest players in City's history, the 31-year-old is not short of options.

Bernardo has never been shy in acknowledging his desire to eventually spend a second stint at boyhood club Benfica.

Nevertheless, as per The Times, the Portugal international is envisaging joining Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

© Imago / Sportimage

Bernardo eyeing Barcelona transfer

The report alleges that Bernardo would be willing to pen an £80,000-per-week contract in order to make the move to Camp Nou.

Although he will attract more lucrative offers from elsewhere, his preference is to sign for the La Liga champions. A report on Friday suggested that Barcelona were close to meeting Bernardo's demands.

That would see Bernardo turn down interest from Atletico Madrid, who appear in line for a potential rebuild this summer with Julian Alvarez also being linked with a transfer to Barcelona.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Bernardo will be prepared to remain patient in his search for a new club, with the World Cup due to start in less two weeks time.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Where would Bernardo play at Barcelona?

When Hansi Flick has the likes of Pedri and Gavi at his disposal in central midfield, there is a debate to be had over whether he can find a space for Bernardo in his first-choice starting lineup.

Bernardo could also be used as a number 10, or on either flank, but a balance may need to be found when it comes to defence and attack.

An argument for Bernardo being the ideal signing is Gavi having only made more than 15 appearances in a season on one occasion across the last three campaigns due to injury.

Acquiring Bernardo would ensure that Flick can rotate and manage Gavi's fitness when necessary, while Bernardo would also quickly become a natural leader in the dressing room.