Liverpool sack Arne Slot: Statement in full as 'clear favourite' for next manager emerges

By Ben Knapton | 30 May 2026 12:34 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 12:51

Liverpool have confirmed that they have decided to part ways with Arne Slot with immediate effect following an end-of-season review.

The Dutchman's position came under increasing scrutiny during a turbulent 2025-26 season, in which the Reds were at risk of missing out on Champions League football on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

Liverpool eventually secured a top-five finish in the Premier League table, but Slot faced incessant calls to leave his position from disgruntled supporters, in spite of his top-flight triumph in his debut campaign.

Fenway Sports Group were formerly fully behind their head coach, and there was every expectation that Liverpool would go into the 2026-27 season with Slot in control of the reins.

However, the Reds announced on Saturday lunchtime that Slot had vacated the hotseat following two years in charge, with the Liverpool ownership group outlining the need for a "different approach" moving forward.

Liverpool release statement as Arne Slot sacked

Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way.



He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 30, 2026

A statement from Reds chiefs read: "That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful.

“As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

“From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it. This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens.

“At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.

“We would like to take this opportunity to place on record our appreciation for Arne, who will always hold a special place in the history of this football club as the coach who delivered Liverpool’s 20th league title.

“That accomplishment – made all the more remarkable as it arrived in his very first season in charge – was built on outstanding coaching and leadership every single day.

“He also helped guide the club through one of the most difficult periods imaginable following the loss of Diogo. The compassion and humanity he showed throughout that time said a great deal about him as a person.

“As such, we can only wish Arne well in the next stage of his coaching career, with our expectation being that he will continue to be successful. We do so in the knowledge that his Liverpool legacy is intact and will become yet more meaningful in the years and decades to come.

“Nevertheless, the conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction. That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him. Nor is it a reflection of his talents. Rather, it is indicative of the need for a different approach.

“Arne leaves with our gratitude, with a Premier League title to his name, and with the knowledge that he and his family will always be welcomed back at Anfield."

Arne Slot sacked: An inevitable end to a tumultuous Liverpool journey

© Iconsport / PA Images

Another reminder that football management can be one of the cruellest, most unforgiving mistresses out there, but Liverpool's decision to part ways with Slot felt inevitable.

The former Feyenoord boss had plenty of credit in the bank from leading Liverpool to Premier League glory in 2024-25, but in hindsight, he may have been fortunate that neither Arsenal nor Manchester City enjoyed the best of seasons.

Fast-forward to late 2025, and Liverpool's transition from a heavy-metal team to a more reserved, controlled side did not sit well with the Kop - or indeed Mohamed Salah - who had become accustomed to Jurgen Klopp's gung-ho style during the Reds' all-conquering years.

Then, the start of the irreversible decline; the Salah saga. Even though Slot was Salah's superior, most fans were never going to side with the Dutchman over one of the greatest players to ever wear the Liverpool shirt; that debacle fractured Slot's relationship with supporters beyond repair.

Coupled with Liverpool conceding more goals than in any other Premier League season (52) and suffering a terrible 20 defeats in all tournaments - including the Community Shield - Slot's position was untenable by the time the curtain closed on the campaign.

Arne Slot sacked: Liverpool's 'clear favourite' for new head coach

© Imago / Sportimage

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, ex-Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has emerged as the 'clear favourite' to replace Slot at Anfield.

The former Cherries boss has only been out of work for six days since leaving his Vitality Stadium post, but recent reports have claimed that Iraola is holding out for the Liverpool job.

Neither Chelsea nor Manchester United are still searching for a new head coach, nor are Real Madrid following their agreement with Jose Mourinho, so Iraola is prioritising a move to Anfield for the 2026-27 season.

Iraola has also been linked with the vacant job at Crystal Palace following Oliver Glasner's departure, but the Conference League champions are now understood to be in talks with Dino Toppmoller instead.

Liverpool have not placed a timeline on their pursuit of a new head coach, but all the signs are pointing towards Iraola sitting in the home dugout at Anfield next season.