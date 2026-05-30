Preview: Remo vs Sao Paulo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 30 May 2026 12:18

Sao Paulo travel to the Mangueirao on Sunday for a potentially pivotal Brasileiro clash against struggling Remo, with both sides chasing important objectives heading into the World Cup break.

The hosts are battling to escape the relegation zone after a difficult first half of the campaign, while the visitors are looking to continue their resurgence under Dorival Junior and strengthen their push towards the continental qualification places.

Match preview

Remo head into round 18 in a precarious position, sitting 19th in the Brasileiro standings with just 15 points from 17 matches – the Para outfit remain firmly involved in the relegation battle and know that anything less than victory could leave them facing an even tougher task after the World Cup break.

The Blue Lion had shown encouraging signs of improvement before their most recent setback, with Leo Conde's side putting together a five-match unbeaten run that included league victories over Botafogo and Chapecoense, as well as an impressive Copa do Brasil elimination of Bahia.

However, that momentum was halted by a disappointing 2-1 home defeat against Athletico-PR, a result that dropped Remo back into the bottom two and highlighted the inconsistency that has plagued their campaign.

Conde has built his side around aggressive pressing and quick transitions, with experienced wide player Yago Pikachu providing a significant attacking threat.

The former Fortaleza man has scored five league goals this season and remains one of Remo's most influential players alongside Patrick de Paula, Ze Wellison, Gabriel Poveda and Vitor Bueno.

Home support could once again play a major role, with more than 35,000 supporters attending Remo's recent fixture against Vasco, producing the club's highest crowd of 2026, and another passionate atmosphere is expected in Belem for one of the biggest matches of the season.

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Sao Paulo arrive in considerably better spirits, with the Tricolor sitting seventh in the table with 25 points and are just a point away from the continental qualification places after gradually improving their form in recent weeks.

The return of Dorival Junior has injected renewed optimism around the club – the coach, who guided Sao Paulo to Copa do Brasil glory in 2023, returned with the objective of stabilising a side that had previously endured a seven-match winless run.

His emphasis on possession football and defensive organisation is beginning to show results, and recent qualification for the Copa Sudamericana knockout stages has further boosted confidence within the squad.

Jonathan Calleri remains Sao Paulo's main attacking reference despite enduring a frustrating spell in front of goal, with the Argentine striker scoring in six Brasileiro matches this season but enters this fixture having failed to find the net in his last nine appearances.

Artur has provided creativity in the final third, while Danielzinho, Pablo Maia and Andre Silva continue to form part of the backbone of a team that has scored 23 goals and conceded 19 in the league so far.

History also favours the visitors, as Sao Paulo have never lost to Remo in eight official meetings between the clubs, a statistic that further underlines why they are viewed as favourites for this encounter.

Remo Brasileiro form:

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Remo form (all competitions):

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Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:

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Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Remo have suffered a significant setback with first-choice goalkeeper Marcelo Rangel ruled out until after the World Cup break because of a knee injury sustained in the previous round, with Ivan Quaresma expected to replace him between the posts.

The hosts will also be without Gabriel Taliari, who continues his recovery from a thigh injury, while full-back Jaja remains suspended following a ruling by the Superior Court of Sports Justice.

There is better news regarding Alef Manga, who has made good progress following a shoulder problem and is expected to be available as an attacking option.

Sao Paulo also have several selection issues to manage, as Luciano remains sidelined through injury, while Wendell serves a one-match suspension after accumulating yellow cards.

Midfielder Damian Bobadilla is unavailable after joining the Paraguay national team camp ahead of the World Cup, forcing the manager to adjust his midfield options.

The visitors are continuing to monitor Lucas Moura, who remains under treatment, but there is positive news elsewhere as Marcos Antonio, Cauly and Rafael Toloi have all returned to training and are available for selection.

Remo possible starting lineup:

Quaresma; Marcelinho, Marllon, Tchamba, Mayk; Bueno, De Paula, Wellison, Pikachu; Poveda, Manga

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Ramon, Toloi, Franco, Diaz; Danielzinho, Antonio (or Maia), Silva; Artur, Calleri, Cauly

We say: Remo 0-2 Sao Paulo

Remo have shown signs of life in recent weeks and should benefit from another strong crowd at the Mangueirao, but their inconsistency and injury problems remain major concerns.

Sao Paulo appear to be moving in the right direction under Junior and possess greater quality throughout the squad. Combined with their strong historical record in this fixture and superior league position, the Tricolor look well placed to claim all three points in Belem.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.