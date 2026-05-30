Barcelona 'close to finalising' Ansu Fati exit following Anthony Gordon transfer

By Ben Sully | 30 May 2026 14:27 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 14:27

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is reportedly expected to join Monaco on a permanent transfer.

Fati has reignited his career at Monaco after injuries hampered his progress at parent club Barcelona.

The 23-year-old scored 12 goals in 30 competitive appearances, including 11 strikes in 25 Ligue 1 matches.

After enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career, Fati had hopes that Hansi Flick would bring him back into the Barcelona squad for the 2026-27 season.

However, those aspirations were effectively quashed by Anthony Gordon's £69m move to the Catalan giants.

Like Fati, Gordon is a winger who is also comfortably playing through the middle, leaving Fati to accept the reality that a return will not come to fruition.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Fati on verge of Barcelona exit

As a result, Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the forward is close to finalising a permanent transfer to Monaco.

The Ligue 1 side have the option to activate a €11m purchase clause that was agreed with Barcelona as part of Fati's loan deal.

The report indicates that Fati still needs to agree personal terms with Monaco before he can complete his exit from the Blaugrana.

Monaco are 'confident' that this will not be an issue, with the two parties said to be making progress in negotiations.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Sensible move for Fati

There will, of course, be sadness from Fati's side that his long association with Barcelona is set to come to an end.

The attacker was a product of the club's famous academy system and was viewed as one of their best prospects when he broke into the first team at the age of 16.

However, his progression was ultimately halted by a serious knee injury that was followed by several other physical issues.

Fati only really got back to somewhere near his best during the recent campaign with Monaco, so it makes sense to continue his career with a club that has given him the chance to play regular football.

The outgoing Barcelona forward will be looking to continue his career rejuvenation under former Flamengo boss Filipe Luis, who is set to take over the reins in the Principality in what will be his first managerial job in Europe.