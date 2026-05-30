Champions League final: Kai Havertz joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale on exclusive list after another big-game European goal

By Seye Omidiora | 30 May 2026 17:46 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 17:48

Kai Havertz has made a bit of Champions League history after his sixth-minute goal for Arsenal against Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday's final.

The Germany international clinically thrashed a left-footed strike into the top corner after being fortuitously picked out by teammate Leandro Trossard.

According to football statistics outlet Statman Dave, the early goal secures a unique piece of modern footballing history for the Arsenal star.

Havertz has now become one of the most prolific goalscorers in the history of Champions League finals since the competition was rebranded in 1992.

Only legendary former Real Madrid forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale have registered more goals in the final of Europe's premier club competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Gareth Bale



Those are the only players in HISTORY with more Champions League final goals than Kai Havertz. ? pic.twitter.com/mdOSF11J3J — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 30, 2026

Champions League final: Analysing Havertz's record in major finals

© Iconsport / PA Images

The 26-year-old previously etched his name into football folklore by scoring the solitary winning goal for Chelsea against Manchester City in the 2021 final.

Having now struck in two separate European showpieces, the forward joins an elite tier of historical icons including Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto'o.

Eto'o found the back of the net in the 2006 and 2009 finals for Barcelona, while Messi did likewise in the 2009 and 2011 showpiece matches, both strikes coming against Manchester United.

Havertz's composure in high-pressure matches highlights why Arteta considers the versatile forward an indispensable asset for marquee occasions.

While many managers may have utilised big-money summer signing Viktor Gyokeres, the Spanish boss was unlikely to drop the former Chelsea man for this game.

Havertz joins ex-Arsenal defender on elite list

© Imago

It has taken 20 years, but Havertz's goal means that the Gunners have a second goalscorer in the Champions League final.

Sol Campbell put 10-man Arsenal ahead in the 2006 final, only for the Londoners to concede late Eto'o and Juliano Belletti strikes.

Having gone ahead with 11 men this time, the Premier League champions will hope to hold on to their advantage in Budapest, even possibly adding to their lead as the game progresses.