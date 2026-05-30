PSG 1-1 Arsenal (4-3 on pens) player ratings: Gabriel's disaster and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia masterclass in Champions League final

By Lewis Nolan | 30 May 2026 20:12 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 20:29

Paris Saint-Germain broke Arsenal hearts to claim the 2025-26 Champions League trophy on Saturday at Puskas Arena.

The Gunners enjoyed the perfect start, with Kai Havertz opening the scoring in the sixth minute, but Ousmane Dembele's 65th-minute penalty drew the French side level.

Arsenal managed to hold on against an onslaught, but though Les Parisiens were taken to penalties, PSG were the ones to hold their nerve, winning 4-3 in the shootout thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes's decisive miss.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings for the 2025-26 Champions League final.

Paris Saint-Germain player ratings vs. Arsenal: The Khvicha Kvaratskhelia show

© Iconsport / GEPA pictures

GOALKEEPER

Matvey Safonov - 4/10

Arguably the weak link of the PSG team, Matvey Safonov should not have been beaten at his near post when Kai Havertz scored.

DEFENCE

Achraf Hakimi - 5/10

Achraf Hakimi struggled to make much difference, and Arsenal were able to control his immense pace and power for the vast majority of the evening.

Scored his penalty in the shootout.

Marquinhos - 4/10

The Champions League final perhaps exposed Marquinhos as one of the team's more vulnerable points considering he failed to deal with Havertz's goal.

Marquinhos was strong with the ball, but he was taken off for Ilya Zabarnyi before the start of extra time, with his body appearing to give out.

Willian Pacho - 7/10

The centre-back had little to do on the pitch because Arsenal sat so deep, and there is nothing criticise about his performance.

On a positive note, he was definitely more composed than his partner in defence.

Nuno Mendes - 6/10

Of PSG's full-backs, Nuno Mendes was by far the most effective, with his speed, technical quality and agility causing Arsenal's right side problems all evening.

It was surprising to see him so energetic and composed into extra time considering his extraordinary exploits in the game.

Missed his penalty in the shootout.

MIDFIELD

Vitinha - 6/10

Vitinha did not have much to do from a defensive perspective, but his final pass let him down, and he will be disappointed that he failed to influence the game more.

The midfielder was taken off the pitch before the second half of extra time for a defender.

Joao Neves - 7/10

None of the three starting PSG midfielders played at their best, but Joao Neves was the standout, with the Portuguese often drifting across the pitch to help his teammates.

Fabian Ruiz - 4/10

Fabian Ruiz does not lack technical quality, but he was a step behind his two midfield partners, and he offered little against Arsenal's deep block.

ATTACK

Desire Doue - 5/10

Desire Doue was tricky to deal with, but his final product was far from perfect, with the attacker playing wayward deliveries to his teammates.

He was more involved after the interval, and he scored his penalty in the shootout.

Ousmane Dembele - 6/10

Perhaps the most active of the PSG frontline, Ousmane Dembele at least tried to create chaos in Arsenal's backline, though he was unable to unlock the door until his 65th-minute penalty.

Unfortunately, the Frenchman was forced off in second-half stoppage time for Goncalo Ramos.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 8/10

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia worked well at times with Mendes on the left, and though he struggled to make much happen in the first half, he won the penalty that Dembele converted after bursting beyond Mosquera.

The Georgian may have picked up an injury in the match, which could explain his substitution in the 82nd minute.

SUBSTITUTES

Bradley Barcola - 6/10

Bradley Barcola almost made an instant impact after he raced beyond William Saliba, but David Raya swept well to prevent him getting a shot off.

The winger had the chance to win the game for his side with the last kick of the second half, but his strike was too high.

Goncalo Ramos - 5/10

Goncalo Ramos came on the pitch before extra time, replacing the injured Dembele, and his limited impact was noticeable.

Scored his penalty in the shootout.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 6/10

Youngster Warren Zaire-Emery only entered the game five minutes into the first half of extra time, and he was energetic.

Ilya Zabarnyi - N/A

Illya Zabarnyi came on in the second half of extra time, and he had little to do.

Lucas Beraldo - N/A

Much like Zabarnyi, Lucas Beraldo came on in the second half of extra time, but he had no real work to complete.

Scored his penalty in the shootout.

Arsenal player ratings vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Kai Havertz does his best

© Iconsport / PA Images

GOALKEEPER

David Raya - 7/10

David Raya will be surprised that he had so little to do on Saturday, though he should be praised for the fact he remained composed whenever the ball was passed back to him.

A late sweep against the onrushing Bradley Barcola kept his side in the game.

DEFENCE

Cristhian Mosquera - 5/10

Mikel Arteta opted to used natural centre-backs in full-back areas, and Mosquera initially dealt well with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, marshalling him on the right flank.

The defender then somehow avoided a second yellow for the foul on Kvaratskhelia for PSG's penalty, and he was brought off shortly after.

William Saliba - 8/10

William Saliba was not only a key part of Arsenal's defensive display, but he was also one of the only players that were able to progress the ball up the pitch against PSG pressure.

The Frenchman struggled to deal with Barcola's pace, but he was still key to much of Arsenal's displays at both ends of the pitch.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 5/10

Gabriel Magalhaes was his usual self, playing on the edge and offering no invitation to his opponents, something that the Gunners relied on in the opening half.

His displays waned as the match went on, and he was often targeted by PSG's attack.

He missed the decisive penalty in the shootout, perhaps losing is composure right at the end.

Piero Hincapie - 8/10

Piero Hincapie was faced with the unenviable task of having to deal with Doue and Hakimi in the first half, before Dembele then drifted to that flank too, but he hardly put a foot wrong.

He appeared to struggle with injury or cramp for a considerable period, and he is unlucky to end on the losing side.

MIDFIELD

Declan Rice - 6/10

Declan Rice was somewhat fortunate that Havertz controlled his wayward pass to score, but his role in midfield was performed excellently, with the Englishman patrolling the middle of the pitch.

The midfielder began to lose his composure the longer the game went on, picking up a yellow card for his complaints regarding a potential penalty in extra time.

Scored his penalty in the shootout.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 8/10

Myles Lewis-Skelly was one of the only Arsenal players capable of playing through PSG's press, and the Englishman has been the key to the club's success in the latter parts of the season.

The 19-year-old was subbed off for Martin Zubimendi before the start of extra time, and he should be delighted with his display.

Martin Odegaard - 5/10

Arsenal needed their captain to lead the press, and while did his job dutifully, there was very little impact at the other end of the pitch, and he cannot be surprised that he was subbed off with just over 20 minutes left on the clock.

ATTACK

Bukayo Saka - 5/10

There can be no doubt that when Bukayo Saka did all he could from a defensive perspective when left the pitch in the 82nd minute, but he was ineffective in the final third.

Kai Havertz- 8/10

In the buildup to his sixth-minute goal, Kai Havertz controlled a misplaced pass from Declan Rice and charged into the penalty area, and his finish was of exceptional quality.

He tired towards the closing stages, and that may have been because of his injury issues this season, so it was no surprise to see him come off before extra time.

Leandro Trossard- 5/10

Leandro Trossard was again one of Arsenal's hardest workers, though he offered next to nothing in attack, and his substitution in the 83rd minute was perhaps too late.

SUBSTITUTES

Viktor Gyokeres - 5/10

Viktor Gyokeres was subbed on for Martin Odegaard shortly after PSG scored, and he was at least combative, though not particularly effective.

Scored his penalty in the shootout.

Jurrien Timber - 5/10

It was no surprise to see Jurrien Timber come on due to the risk of Mosquera picking up a second yellow having given away the penalty Dembele converted in the 65th minute.

He did not look at his best, but he was struggling with injury, so his performances was understandable.

Gabriel Martinelli - 4/10

Gabriel Martinelli was brought on to provide a threat on the counter, but he rarely offered much.

Scored his penalty in the shootout.

Noni Madueke - 4/10

Noni Madueke was hardly involved after coming on late in the second half, and he had the opportunity to deliver from set pieces, but his deliveries were subpar.

Martin Zubimendi - 6/10

Arteta introduced Martin Zubimendi for Myles Lewis-Skelly at the start of extra time, and the Spaniard was strong without the ball.

Eberechi Eze - 4/10

Subbed on in extra time, Eberechi Eze was brought on to give his side a creative spark, but he did little with the ball.

Missed his penalty in the shootout.