Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 (4-3 on penalties) Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Gabriel misses to hand PSG victory

By Ellis Stevens | 30 May 2026 20:13

Paris Saint-Germain prevailed 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Arsenal to retain their Champions League crown.

Arsenal raced into an early lead as Kai Havertz rifled into the roof of the net after just six minutes, and the Gunners dropped deep and frustrated PSG from then on, ending the half with their lead still intact.

A similar pattern quickly emerged after the restart, with PSG dominating possession but offering little attacking threat against the resolute Arsenal backline.

Arsenal's resolve was eventually broken just after the hour mark when Cristhian Mosquera brought down Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside the box, allowing Ousmane Dembele to score from the spot.

Both teams had chances to win it in the following 25 minutes, but neither side were able to hit the back of the net, with the game eventually entering into extra-time.

The game remained goalless as it went to penalties, and after misses from both teams, Gabriel Magalhaes missed the final penalty to hand Paris Saint-Germain the victory.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Arsenal could not have asked for a better start to the game, scoring early to give themselves the chance to do what they do best - defend.

Mikel Arteta's side are undoubtedly the best defensive team around, and they demonstrated exactly why for the first 60 minutes, before a penalty proved their undoing.

Both teams did have chances to get into the lead in the following hour of football, but it ultimately went to penalties, with Paris Saint-Germain prevailing to lift their second successive title.

Luis Enrique, consequently, joins the likes of Pep Guardiola with three Champions League titles to his name, while Mikel Arteta and Arsenal will have to go again next season.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Kai Havertz goal vs. Paris Saint-Germain (6th min, Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Arsenal)

HAVERTZ SCORES THE OPENER! ?@Arsenal lead in the UEFA Champions League final!



? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3DeO98WUXF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 30, 2026

Havertz smashes into the roof of the net! What a start for Arsenal!

Marquinhos' clearance ricochets off Leandro Trossard and sends Havertz through on goal.

The German races into the box towards the byline and smashes over Matvey Safonov into the roof of the net.

Ousmane Dembele goal vs. Arsenal (65th min, Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Arsenal)

PSG are LEVEL in the UEFA Champions League final!



Ousmane Dembélé beats David Raya from the spot ?



? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/318apl8uAM — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 30, 2026

Dembele scores from the spot! Game on!

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Dembele brilliantly combine and the Georgian is brought down inside the box by Cristhian Mosquera.

Dembele steps up for PSG, sending David Raya the wrong way and slotting into the bottom left corner.

Gabriel missed penalty vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Paris Saint-Germain (4) 1-1 (3) Arsenal)

Gabriel misses his penalty ❌



PSG WIN THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!!! ?



? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6XSuU3xqsN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 30, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain have won it!

Gabriel does the long walk forwards and has to score for Arsenal to stay in the game.

The Brazilian steps up and skies over the bar, handing PSG the victory.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOAO NEVES

Any number of players could have won the award today, from multiple Arsenal defenders to several Paris Saint-Germain midfielders.

However, our pick of the bunch is Neves, who was relentless across the entire 120 minutes.

The midfielder was active at both ends of the pitch and was ultimately on the winning side yet again.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Paris Saint-Germain 75%-25% Arsenal

Shots: Paris Saint-Germain 21-7 Arsenal

Shots on target: Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 Arsenal

Corners: Paris Saint-Germain 11-3 Arsenal

Fouls: Paris Saint-Germain 11-17 Arsenal

BEST STATS

3 - Only three players have scored in a #UCLfinal for two different teams:



Kai Havertz (Chelsea, Arsenal)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd, Real Madrid)

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus, Bayern Munich)



Occasion. pic.twitter.com/wpsiNcjePJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 30, 2026

1 - Arsenal have only lost one of the last 117 games across all competitions in which they've led at half time (W101 D15).



PSG haven't won any of the eight matches this season when they've trailed at the break (D3 L5).



Halfway. pic.twitter.com/EGkA1E2qcX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 30, 2026

3 - Paris Saint-Germain are only the third side ever to win both their league title and the European Cup/UEFA Champions League in back-to-back seasons, after Real Madrid (1956-57/1957-58) and Ajax (1971-72/1972-73). Dominance. pic.twitter.com/IJUl9vKMB7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 30, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Paris Saint-Germain retain the Champions League trophy, becoming just the second team in the Champions League era to win successive titles - after Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's wait for a first-ever Champions League trophy continues.