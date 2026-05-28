Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries 'determined' to rebuff offers for key trio this summer

By Ben Sully | 28 May 2026 16:36 , Last updated: 28 May 2026 16:40

Bournemouth are reportedly determined to keep Alex Scott, Rayan and Eli Junior Kroupi this summer.

The Cherries recently achieved their best-ever top-flight finish, collecting 57 points from 38 games to secure sixth place and European qualification for the first time in their history.

Bournemouth have bid farewell to head coach Andoni Iraola, who has decided to leave at the end of his contract.

Defender Marcos Senesi has also made a similar decision, with the Argentine expected to join Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer.

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Bournemouth determined to keep key trio

The Cherries will be keen to avoid losing any more important players ahead of Marco Rose's first season in charge, especially as they have sold the likes of Dean Huijsen, Ilya Zabaranyi and Antoine Semenyo in the last year or so.

Scott, Rayan and Kroupi are among those who have been linked with a potential move away from the Vitality Stadium.

According to The Guardian, Bournemouth will make every effort to rebuff any offers for the key trio this summer.

The report claims that the Cherries are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with Scott, whose current contract is set to run until June 2028.

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Bournemouth keen to fend off European interest in Rayan and Kroupi

Rayan and Kroupi are said to be attracting interest from the biggest European clubs after impressing in Bournemouth's successful European qualification bid.

Rayan, who arrived from Vasco da Gama in January, scored five goals and provided two assists in 15 Premier League appearances, earning him a spot in Brazil's World Cup squad.

The winger is said to have a £87m release clause in his contract that will become active next summer.

Kroupi, meanwhile, finished the season as Bournemouth's top scorer with 13 goals in 35 Premier League matches.

The Cherries are hoping to retain Kroupi's services for at least one more season, although it remains to be seen whether they soften their stance in the event of any significant offers.