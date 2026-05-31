Arsenal transfer news: Martin Odegaard drops contract hint after Champions League heartbreak

By Darren Plant | 31 May 2026 12:15

Martin Odegaard has suggested that he would like to sign a new contract with Arsenal.

The Norway international played the first 66 minutes of Saturday's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, a game which the Gunners lost in a penalty shootout.

Although Arsenal have ended their long wait for another Premier League trophy this season, they conclude 2025-26 in heartbreaking fashion.

Attention will now turn to the transfer market where Mikel Arteta is expected to try to fine tune his squad to again challenge on all fronts next season.

With two years left on his contract and having failed to produce his best form this campaign, Odegaard's future may come under the spotlight over the coming weeks.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Tomas Garrido

Odegaard reveals desire to extend Arsenal contract

After the game in Hungary, Odegaard was quizzed on whether there had been any developments over the next phase of his career.

As quoted by The Mirror, the 27-year-old responded: "There is nothing to say at the moment.

"I am under contract here and really happy here and hopefully I can stay many years.”

© Iconsport / Paul Marriott/Alamy Live News

Can Odegaard remain as Arsenal regular?

Odegaard, the club captain, is already established as a Gunners legend, with 42 goals and 46 assists coming from 242 appearances.

However, he scored just once in 32 Premier League and Champions League outings during 2025-26.

A number of injuries played their part in restricting him to 16 starts in England's top flight, but four of Arsenal's five top-flight defeats this season came when Odegaard either started or was introduced as a substitute.

When Myles Lewis-Skelly has the faith of Arteta to start a Champions League final, there is a debate to be had over whether Odegaard will command a regular starting spot going forward.

He has not played any part in 24 of Arsenal's last 76 matches in the Premier League.