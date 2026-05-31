Chelsea give themselves "another red card" after mocking Arsenal's Champions League final loss to PSG

By Ben Knapton | 31 May 2026 07:24

Chelsea have jokingly given themselves "another red card" after mocking Arsenal's Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on social media.

The Gunners were bidding to become just the second London club to win Europe's premier competition after the Blues, but they fell short in the most heartbreaking of circumstances at the Puskas Arena.

Gabriel Magalhaes's wild spot kick proved fatal as Arsenal lost 4-3 on penalties to PSG following a 1-1 draw in Budapest, meaning that they remain the team who have played the most UCL games without ever winning the trophy.

Arsenal's gut-wrenching defeat inevitably sparked a wave of teasing from rival supporters, and indeed clubs, as Chelsea aimed a light-hearted dig at the Gunners minutes after Gabriel's costly miss.

The Blues plugged their Stamford Bridge stadium tour on X with the tagline 'Come and visit London's Home of Trophies', with the Champions League accolade front and centre.

Chelsea give themselves "red card" and congratulate Arsenal after social media jibe

© Iconsport / Sportimage

Several hours later, Chelsea's social media team took a more mellowed view, metaphorically sending themselves off and giving Arsenal their plaudits for a stellar 2025-26 season.

Alongside a photo of Reece James and Eberechi Eze in action at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea said: "We probably deserve another red card for that last post!

"But in all seriousness, congratulations to @Arsenal on winning the Premier League and a great run in the Champions League. Looking forward to picking up the battle again with you next season."

Chelsea's "another red card" comment was in reference to the Blues receiving an unparalleled eight throughout the Premier League season, at least twice as many as any other club.

The Blues were not the only team to poke fun at Arsenal, as Conference League winners Crystal Palace also put a post out on X captioned 'European champions' alongside a photo of their continental trophy lift.

Arsenal must cop the Champions League jokes

We probably deserve another red card for that last post! But in all seriousness, congratulations to @Arsenal on winning the Premier League and a great run in the Champions League.



Looking forward to picking up the battle again with you next season. https://t.co/amCOpyJ2eo pic.twitter.com/gMiTxIttj2 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 30, 2026

There comes a time in football where every club can dish it out, and every club has to take it, and Arsenal have rarely been on the receiving end this season.

Mikel Arteta's men are no longer the Premier League 'bottle jobs' after finishing seven points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, nor are they exhibiting the soft underbelly that characterised the 'banter years' under Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.

The Gunners lost to the best team in Europe in the Champions League final, which there is no shame in, but Arsenal fans must cop the jokes just as 10th-placed Chelsea and 17th-placed Tottenham Hotspur did throughout most of the campaign.

Arteta took the Gunners closer to Champions League glory than any other Arsenal manager in history, and after a semi-final exit in 2024-25 and quarter-final elimination in 2023-24, the evidence suggests that the London giants will be serious contenders for continental glory for years to come.