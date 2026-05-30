Kroupi transfer latest: Chelsea, Man City 'face competition' from top European club in race for Bournemouth star

By Ben Sully | 31 May 2026 00:04

Bayern Munich have reportedly entered the race to sign Chelsea and Manchester City-linked forward Eli Junior Kroupi from Bournemouth.

Kroupi impressed in his first season as a Premier League player, netting 13 goals in 33 appearances to help fire Bournemouth to Europa League qualification.

The Cherries are determined to fend off any summer interest in Kroupi, along with Rayan and Alex Scott.

However, they may have their work cut out to retain the 19-year-old, who has already been linked with some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea, Man City face Bayern competition in Kroupi pursuit

Chelsea have been credited with an interest, while Man City have already held preliminary talks with the player's representatives.

Kroupi has also been mentioned as a possible option for Manchester United and Arsenal, the latter he helped clinch the Premier League title with his goal in Bournemouth's 1-1 draw with Man City earlier this month.

According to Absolut Bayern via Merkur, Bayern are the latest club to add Kroupi to their summer shortlist of transfer targets.

Bayern's scouting department has supposedly taken note of Kroupi's quick adaptation to life as a Premier League attacker.

Vincent Kompany's side are considering Kroupi as part of their search to sign an understudy for Luis Diaz after failing in their quest to recruit Anthony Gordon, who has swapped Newcastle United for Barcelona.

Yan Diomande is another player on Bayern's radar, but RB Leipzig's €100m asking price and Liverpool's interest could scupper their hopes of signing the Ivory Coast international.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Should Kroupi join Bayern?

Kroupi has previously played as a left winger in his career, but he was primarily used as a centre-forward or attacking midfielder under Andoni Iraola in the 2025-26 campaign.

With that in mind, it seems ill-advised for Bayern to recruit the France Under-21 international for a left-wing role, and with Harry Kane the undisputed central striker, there would be little opportunity to play as a number nine at Bayern.

Even if he was recruited as a number 10, he would face competition from Jamal Musiala and Lennart Karl.

As a result, Kroupi would be better off joining a club that can offer regular minutes, or continuing his development at Bournemouth, where he is regarded as a key member of the first-team squad.