Arsenal lose Champions League final: Damning stat exposes Mikel Arteta problem after PSG win on penalties

By Lewis Nolan | 30 May 2026 23:01

Arsenal's 24.7% possession against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League was the lowest by a team in the competition's final on record.

Dreams of an unprecedented double are over for Gunners fans, after the team suffered a penalty shootout defeat to PSG in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The match at Puskas Arena was closely fought, with Les Parisiens looking to break down the Londoner's stubborn defensive block.

Mikel Arteta's side took the lead in the sixth minute and retreated deep, allowing PSG to accumulate more than 75% possession.

Opta data reveals that Arsenal's possession figure of 24.7% was the lowest by a team in a Champions League final on record (since 2003-04), and it was their lowest in any game under Arteta where they had all 11 players on the pitch.

24.7% - Arsenal’s possession average (24.7%) was the lowest by a team in a UEFA Champions League final on record (since 2003-04), as well as their lowest in any match under Mikel Arteta where they had 11 men on the pitch throughout. Reactive. pic.twitter.com/OzIPhBzKKY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 30, 2026

PSG win the Champions League: Did Mikel Arteta get it wrong?

The Gunners could have been beaten more comprehensively by PSG had they chosen to take a more adventurous approach, but their style on Saturday left them with no room for error.

With the French side enjoying a significant majority of possession, Arsenal allowed PSG to enter their final third repeatedly.

ARSENAL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL STATS Possession: 24.7% Shots: 7 Shots on Target: 1 xG: 0.44

Though most attacks were dealt with comfortably, surrendering the ball meant that Les Parisiens had more opportunities to produce moments of magic, whereas Arsenal failed to produce a shot on target after the sixth minute.

Champions League finals have been a rarity for the Gunners, who have only reached the last stage twice in their history, so it would be understandable if many fans felt that the team should have been braver on Saturday.

© Iconsport / Sportimage

Mikel Arteta future: Are there concerns after UCL final?

Regardless of their poor showing in the Champions League, the 2025-26 season has been the best campaign the club have experienced for 22 years.

A Premier League title should not be taken for granted, and though Arteta's side were mocked for finishing second in each of the prior three seasons, the Londoners have proven that they are able to consistently challenge for honours.

Arsenal may encounter more problems next term if they are as cautious with the ball, especially if the league clamp down on set pieces, but it would not be surprising if Arteta adapted his approach once new signings arrive.