Champions League final: Arsenal transfer news latest as Mikel Arteta reveals "ambitious" plans after PSG penalties defeat

By Lewis Nolan | 30 May 2026 23:54

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has insisted that the club will be ambitious in the summer transfer window following his side's defeat in the Champions League final.

The Gunners were unable to hold onto their sixth-minute lead against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, with PSG taking the game to penalties after equalising before winning 4-3 in the shootout.

Some supporters were concerned at how willing the Londoners were to surrender possession, though perhaps the Arsenal boss instructed his side to sit deep due to a perceived gap in quality between the two sides.

Arteta emphasised just how important the summer transfer window would be to the club's future, telling reporters in the aftermath of the final: "We start to make some very important decisions if we want to reach another level.

"We're going to have to show that ambition. We are more than capable of doing it, but it's going to demand us to be very, very ambitious, very fast and very smart."

Arsenal became Premier League champions after signing stars like Eberechi Eze, and they are sure to be on the lookout for similar players in order to match the level PSG displayed on Saturday.

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Arsenal transfer news: What areas should be strengthened?

If Arsenal are to build on their domestic success and reach another Champions League final, they have to address their inconsistent forward line.

The team's defence was enough to carry them to the title despite scoring the fewest goals by a league winner (71) since Leicester City in 2015-16 (68), but their lack of firepower let them down in Europe.

Arsenal had a relatively straightforward path to the final having played Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting Lisbon and Atletico Madrid in the knockouts, though they only scored six goals in those six games.

Arteta has relied on the margins falling in his favour, and he deserves immense credit for getting his side over the line in the Premier League, but there are clear areas for improvement.

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While the team may benefit from a less restrictive style of play, stars like Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyokeres have disappointed this season.

The former has been poor for multiple campaigns, scoring just 15 goals in his last 98 league appearances, including just one in his 30 Premier League matches in 2025-26.

PSG winger Bradley Barcola has been tentatively linked to the Emirates, and given he is seemingly fourth choice at the French club, he may be tempted to seek a transfer away.

As for Gyokeres, he has failed to score in 39 of his 55 games for Arsenal, but it would be surprising if Arsenal sanctioned the addition of another striker given 2025-26 was his debut season at the Emirates, and the club will hope he can improve next term.