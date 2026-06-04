Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'intensify interest' in possible Mohamed Salah successor as Paris Saint-Germain circle

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jun 2026 17:53

Liverpool have reportedly made their intention known to RB Leipzig regarding winger Yan Diomande.

The Reds are bracing themselves for a significant summer of transition following a challenging domestic campaign under former boss Arne Slot.

The Merseyside giants are preparing for the high-profile departures of seasoned stars such as Mohamed Salah, who will officially leave Anfield at the end of the month.

Despite the absence of a manager at present, the club are believed to have stepped up their interest in Diomande, who is one of the brightest young talents currently developing in the Bundesliga.

Sky Sports News reports that the Reds are keen to strike an early deal to stave off intense competition from several elite European rivals.

Liverpool 'make contact' with RB Leipzig for Yan Diomande

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Although the Premier League club have firmly established their interest in the 19-year-old, no formal financial offer has been submitted yet.

The Ivory Coast international has enjoyed a rapid rise in Germany, prompting Leipzig to aggressively pursue a contract extension to protect his valuation.

The Reds will face a substantial battle for his signature, with Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich all closely monitoring the situation.

Furthermore, French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain are heavily linked with the teenager as they look to expand their star-studded attacking options.

Why Paris Saint-Germain could derail Liverpool transfer plans

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Navigating the immense lure of the French capital could prove to be the ultimate obstacle for the Liverpool recruitment department.

Diomande has publicly welcomed the prospect of moving to Ligue 1, openly praising the back-to-back Champions League winners in a recent interview.

The highly-rated attacker revealed that his father supports the Parisian side, adding an emotional incentive to a potential move to the Parc des Princes.

Having previously undertaken trials at Chelsea and Crystal Palace, the winger possesses a strong understanding of English football but remains open to all options.

Given the departure of Salah and the lack of an out-and-out winger, moving to Anfield may represent the best chance for the youngster's development.