Andoni Iraola announced: How Liverpool could line up under former Bournemouth manager after sacking Arne Slot

By Anthony Nolan | 05 Jun 2026 03:54

Liverpool struggled throughout the 2025-26 campaign, failing to defend their Premier League title and notably losing 20 matches under Arne Slot, the most in a single season for the club during the 21st century.

However, now that the Dutchman has been sacked and replaced by Andoni Iraola, the future promises something different for Reds fans, even if the former Bournemouth manager is not quite a sure bet.

The Merseysiders were consistently outmatched by opponents in a physical sense last season, and given the intensity of the new boss's playstyle, it seems that the team could undergo a serious transformation this summer.

For example, the likes of Ryan Gravenberch saw their game-time increase significantly under Slot, but Iraola may prefer a different presence in the centre of the park - not to mention that the likes of Adam Wharton have been linked to the club - leaving the future of a midfield mainstay in doubt.

Here, after the Reds' new manager was announced, Sports Mole takes a look at how Liverpool could line up under Iraola.

Who could start in defence for Andoni Iraola's Liverpool?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk will head into the 2026-27 season as a 35-year-old, but he is sure to be a starter for Iraola, as will goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is set to stay for at least the remainder of his contract.

Less certain is the identity of Van Dijk's new partner at centre-half, considering that Ibrahima Konate has left the club for European rivals Real Madrid.

The Reds signed 19-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni in the summer of 2025, though he was unfortunate enough to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut, and has not featured since.

The ex-Parma youngster is regarded as one of the highest-rated talents in his position, but it is unlikely that he would become a fixture in Iraola's defence just yet, especially after such a lengthy layoff.

Elsewhere, January signing Jeremy Jacquet is Anfield-bound after seeing out the season with Rennes, and of the players already on the books, the 20-year-old seems the most likely to fill the void left by Konate.

However, Jacquet did admit to feeling the pressure of his £60m price tag recently, and considering his youth, he must be given time to settle in at Liverpool.

© Imago / APL

Right-back was a problem position for the Reds last season after the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and it has been reported that the club are in the market for a new arrival to make the position their own.

Conor Bradley had been Slot's first-choice on the right of his defence, but the 22-year-old picked up a serious knee injury that is set to keep him out until late 2026 at the earliest, while Jeremie Frimpong is a wing-back and has been beset by fitness woes of his own since making the switch from Bayer Leverkusen.

Dominik Szoboslzai and Curtis Jones were deployed at right-back by the now-sacked manager, and though they remain options, the former's energy is key in midfield, while the latter has been repeatedly linked to Inter Milan.

In terms of potential signings, Liverpool had been interested in Denzel Dumfries, but Real Madrid President Florentino Perez announced on Thursday that he is set to join Los Blancos.

Other players of reported interest include Atalanta's Marco Palestra, Feyenoord's Givairo Read and Brentford's Michael Kayode.

On the opposite side of the pitch, left-back Milos Kerkez thrived under Iraola at Bournemouth, and with Andrew Robertson exiting Liverpool upon the expiry of his contract, the Hungary star is a shoo-in.

Liverpool's possible starting defence under Iraola:

Kayode, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez

Who could start in midfield for Andoni Iraola's Liverpool?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Slot's regular midfield trio of Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister looked set for a shakeup this summer regardless of a managerial change.

Beyond Jones's links to Inter Milan, Mac Allister has supposedly been of interest to Real Madrid in recent windows, while Szoboszlai has just two years left on his contract and could be sold if he refuses to commit his long-term future to Liverpool.

Additionally, the Reds are said to be pursuing Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton, who would certainly be a guaranteed starter should he arrive at Anfield, not to mention that Monaco's Lamine Camara has also been touted as a possible recruit.

Incomings and outgoings aside, one of the main criticisms levied towards Slot was the fact that his players regularly struggled to keep up with the physicality required in the Premier League, and it has been said that the former manager's training methods played a significant role on that front.

By contrast, Iraola's teams are renowned for their intensity, and he could prove significantly more demanding than his predecessor in terms of physical capability.

With that in mind, Gravenberch - who made 34 starts in the Premier League last season - is at risk of dropping out of the XI, as is Mac Allister, who appeared off the pace throughout 2025-26.

Liverpool's possible starting midfield under Iraola:

Szoboszlai, Wharton, Camara

Who could start in attack for Andoni Iraola's Liverpool?

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer, Sportimage, Alamy Live News, dpa Picture Alliance archive

Despite the potential for significant change in defence and midfield, the area that will arguably undergo the biggest transformation this summer is the Reds' frontline.

Liverpool have leaned on the prowess of talisman Mohamed Salah during his nine years at Anfield, but now that the Egyptian winger has left the club, a replacement will need to be found on the transfer market.

Yan Diomande has been the name in the frame recently, though a move for the RB Leipzig teenager could cost upwards of £100m.

Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola has also been linked with a switch to Merseyside for a number of years, and it is notable that Liverpool had shown an interest in the Frenchman before he traded Lyon for Les Parisiens in 2023.

Alongside integrating any new additions, Iraola will be tasked with getting the best out of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, both of whom were regarded as being amongst the best players in the world prior to their troubled 2025-26 campaigns under Slot.

During his Leverkusen days, Wirtz would most commonly operate on the left of Xabi Alonso's attack, supporting the striker and acting as the team's fulcrum - linking play in every area of the pitch.

Last season, the 23-year-old was initially trialled in midfield before being moved into a more familiar left-side role as the games wore on, striking up something of a partnership with Hugo Ekitike that was particularly potent in the winter.

Given that Ekitike is recovering from a ruptured Achilles, Wirtz will need to build chemistry with Isak, who was sidelined for more than four months between December and April with a complex lower leg injury of his own.

Liverpool's possible starting attack under Iraola:

Diomande, Isak, Wirtz