Wolves transfer news: 'True modern-day club icon' Matt Doherty departure confirmed ahead of Championship return

By Darren Plant | 06 Jun 2026 10:38

Wolverhampton Wanderers have described Matt Doherty as a 'true modern-day club icon' in announcing the departure of the long-serving defender.

With an eight-year stint in the Premier League having come to an end, Wolves are preparing for their return to the Championship with a new-look squad.

Although midfielder Andre is staying put and former England international Kieran Trippier is on the brink of signing on a free transfer, the expectation was always that Doherty would be leaving the West Midlands outfit.

During the last 14 Premier League fixtures of the season, Doherty made just two appearances - including in a 2-1 win over Liverpool - and featured as an unused substitute on seven occasions.

On Saturday morning, Wolves confirmed that the Republic of Ireland international's time at the club would be coming to an end after 389 appearances in 13 years across two separate spells.

After nearly 400 appearances, Matt Doherty’s incredible Wolves career will come to an end this summer.



Thank you for everything, Doc ? pic.twitter.com/S4TC6ndMxb — Wolves (@Wolves) June 6, 2026

Wolves pay tribute to Doherty

In a lengthy tribute on their official website, Wolves describe the 34-year-old as a 'true modern-day club icon' whose 'dry humour and wit' made him one of the most popular figures behind the scenes.

Doherty is also regarded as an 'understated leader', while technical director Matt Jackson heaped further praise on the veteran.

He said: "It’s rare to get actual ‘club men’ in the modern game, but Doc is definitely a Wolverhampton Wanderers man, through and through.

"He’s been absolutely exceptional throughout the 13 years he’s spent at the club, both on the pitch and with the leadership he displays off it. Growing from an inexperienced teenager when he first arrived to now being the most senior and experienced member of the playing squad.

"He’s a great role model for young players on how to build a career, playing at the very highest level, along with his international football, and has deserved everything that the game has given to him."

Where does Doherty sit in Wolves history?

Thirteen years of huge moments and cherished memories.



Forever a Wolves legend.



? pic.twitter.com/eBhmsLgkbM — Wolves (@Wolves) June 6, 2026

With 389 appearances, Doherty ranks in 16th place in Wolves' all-time appearance-maker list.

Doherty's return of 33 goals and 41 assists across all competitions also goes under the radar, his four goals and five assists during the 2018-19 Premier League campaign a pivotal contribution as Wolves qualified for the Europa League.

He has also lifted Championship and League One titles with Wolves since his debut all the way back on January 8, 2011 after signing from Bohemians in a £75,000 deal.

Wolves will never get better value for money than they did through paying £35,000 for the legendary Steve Bull, but signing Doherty remains one of the best pieces of business in their history.