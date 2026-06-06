Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo making 'strong push' to sign 18-year-old PSG starlet for Strasbourg

By Darren Plant | 06 Jun 2026 10:01

Strasbourg are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain starlet Pierre Mounguengue, someone who could be perceived to be a future signing for Chelsea.

BlueCo - who own both clubs - have a history of acquiring young players for each team, with many of them first representing Strasbourg to provide them with regular game time.

That has proven beneficial in the case of goalkeeper Mike Penders, who is expected to be Chelsea's number two in 2026-27, and Valentin Barco who is seemingly on the brink of being confirmed as a Chelsea player.

However, BlueCo have also gone down the route of signing starlets for Strasbourg, and it appears that they have identified a priority target ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to RMC Sport, Strasbourg have their eyes on acquiring the signature of Mounguengue over the coming weeks and months.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Who is Pierre Monguengue?

Having only turned 18 years of age in January, Mounguengue is still in the infancy of his career.

Nevertheless, the teenager has just contributed five goals and six assists during nine UEFA Youth League fixtures to establish himself as one of the top prospects in world football.

Such has been his progression that he has already been provided with his debut for the PSG first team, a 15-minute outing versus Lorient on May 2.

While that seemingly bodes well for the future, Mounguengue's contract at Parc des Princes expires at the end of June.

That has led to Strasbourg making two formal offers for the prospect, with discussions said to be still ongoing.

As well as PSG still contemplating how to handle the growing interest in France, Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation.

© Imago / PsnewZ

BlueCo learning lessons for present and future?

In years gone by, it is plausible that BlueCo may have tried to sign a talent such as Mounguengue for Chelsea rather than Strasbourg.

That said, it makes far more sense for the France Under-19 international to sign for Strasbourg if he does not see a future at PSG.

Despite Strasbourg requiring an experienced forward to replace the injured Joaquin Panichelli and Emanuel Emegha who has signed for Chelsea, Mounguengue has the potential to be viewed as a third-choice pick for Gary O'Neil's side next season.

Unless he is given assurance by Luis Enrique over PSG game time, a transfer could benefit his career in the long term.