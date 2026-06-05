Chelsea: Why Reece James should start in midfield for England at 2026 World Cup

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jun 2026 09:24

Chelsea and England defender Reece James should be starting in midfield at the World Cup "without a moment's hesitation", former Blues winger Pat Nevin has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The injury-plagued right-back was one of 26 players called up for Thomas Tuchel's England World Cup squad, after a productive 2025-26 campaign in which he registered two goals and seven assists in 39 games for Chelsea.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold snubbed, Ben White absent due to a knee injury and Tino Livramento only just recovering from a groin problem, James is expected to be Tuchel's first-choice right-back in North America.

However, the 26-year-old played 15 times in midfield for Chelsea last season, including in Champions League wins over Barcelona and Napoli, the 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City and 4-1 top-flight beating of Aston Villa.

As a result, Nevin has implored Tuchel to consider partnering the "absolutely classic" James with Declan Rice in England's double pivot, telling Sports Mole: “Yes, without a moment's hesitation.

Why Reece James should start in midfield for England at World Cup

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

"When you go to the World Cup, you've only got a limited amount of players you can take. And they're all in specific positions. The dream players are ones who can play two or three positions, because you're basically getting two or three players.

“And Reece is classic, absolutely classic. Would you stick him at right-full back in many games? Absolutely not a problem at an international level. But central midfield as the more holding one, the one that holds it together, with a Declan Rice who can fly off you, 100% I can see that.

“And it's just another option that Thomas Tuchel’s got to his bow. I can't imagine Reece James, other than injury, not going, and to be honest, starting.”

James is expected to start for England in Saturday's friendly with New Zealand, where the Chelsea academy graduate will win his 23rd cap for the Three Lions since his debut in 2020.

James boasts one goal and four assists from 22 senior international appearances, but he has exclusively played wide for his country, either as a right-back, left-back or right wing-back.

Comparing Reece James to England's other midfield options

© Imago / News Images

England are not short of cover on the right-hand side of defence, where Livramento and Djed Spence are natural fits, while Jarell Quansah and Ezri Konsa represent versatile alternatives.

Tuchel therefore has scope to deploy James in a central role alongside shoo-in Rice, although the Chelsea man would then be one of four midfielders vying to partner the Arsenal fulcrum.

Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo and Elliot Anderson will all be battling for World Cup minutes too, although the 35-year-old former is unlikely to be in contention for regular starts, having not played the full 90 minutes for England since 2023.

Instead, Anderson has been tipped as the favourite to join Rice in Tuchel's 4-2-3-1 system, after a relentless campaign with Nottingham Forest in which he registered nine goal involvements from 50 appearances.

The Manchester City and Manchester United-linked 23-year-old did not miss a single Premier League game last season either, although Tuchel could still experiment with James in a central midfield role if England have nothing to play for in their final group match.

Pat Nevin was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of BetWright Football Betting - check out our free World Cup betting guide here.