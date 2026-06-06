Brighton transfer news: Fabian Hurzeler reacts as Seagulls beat Chelsea, Newcastle to £26m attacker signing

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Jun 2026 18:30 , Last updated: 06 Jun 2026 18:37

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of teenage winger Zadok Yohanna from Swedish outfit AIK Fotboll.

The 18-year-old has agreed terms on a five-tear contract until June 2031 and has arrived at the Amex for an undisclosed fee, believed to be an initial €28m (£24.2m) plus €2m (£1.8m) in add-ons.

Yohanna had attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Newcastle United, the latter of whom had allegedly tabled an offer for the highly-rated youngster.

However, Brighton have won the race for Yohanna’s signature and he has become Fabian Hurzeler’s first signing of the summer, with his arrival to become official when the transfer window opens on June 15, subject to the usual regulatory approvals.

Reacting to the arrival of Yohanna, Hurzeler said: “I’m looking forward to working with Zadok. Having seen his games and his attributes, he is a player that can impact games in the final third.

“He’s still young, and will need time to adapt to the club and Premier League, but he’s an exciting player to watch and he brings the kind of creativity we know our fans will enjoy.

“He’s dynamic, has pace and likes to take players on. His attributes and ability will be a real addition to our attacking options.”

Yohanna bids farewell to AIK after completing ‘dream’ Brighton transfer

Zadok Yohanna is officially Albion. ?? pic.twitter.com/fIO1kuqvi8 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) June 6, 2026

AIK Football's Head of Recruitment, Miika Takkula, has also reacted to the transfer, telling the Swedish club’s website: “It has been a great honor to have worked with Zadok. We will be excited to follow his continued career – and I speak for the entire club when I wish him the best of luck in the future.

“In addition, I would like to clarify that this transfer is a result of the change in direction the club has already made, and of all the measures we have taken along the way.

“This is completely in line with the plan we have set, and we will continue to follow it. Here the choice of club is also relevant, Brighton offers a development environment that benefits Zadok and in the long term also AIK. Our vision, and the strategies we have worked on in relation to that vision, remain unchanged”.

Yohanna himself has bid farewell to AIK after just one full season in Sweden and has expressed his delight to have completed a dream move to the Premier League.

“Almost a year ago, a dream came true when I signed my first first-team contract with AIK,” said Yohanna. “From my first day at AIK, I have enjoyed every second, but now another dream has also come true.

“Even though I am now leaving AIK, I will always carry with me what the club has meant to me and my development both as a footballer and a person. Thanks to all the players, managers and supporters who have supported me.”

Who is Brighton’s new signing Zadok Yohanna?

© Imago / TT

Nigerian-born Yohanna began his youth career in the Ikon Allah Academy, a prominent grassroots youth football academy in his homeland, before making the move to Sweden in June 2025.

He was initially integrated into AIK’s Under-19s side and made an immediate impact, scoring four goals in just three games before he was promoted to the club’s first team.

Yohanna made a total of 18 senior appearances for AIK this season in the Swedish Allsvenskan and Svenska Cupen, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

Primarily a right-winger, Yohanna netted twice in a statement 4-0 win over BK Hacken in the Svenska Cupen in March, while he recorded five goal contributions (two goals, three assists) in seven top-flight games in 2026.

Yohanna’s arrival comes just under a fortnight after club legend and fellow winger Solly March confirmed his exit upon the expiration of his contract after 13 years at the Amex Stadium.