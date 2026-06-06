Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'make decision' on permanent 20-year-old striker exit

By Ben Knapton | 06 Jun 2026 17:55

Manchester United have no intention of letting young striker Ethan Wheatley leave permanently during the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The 20-year-old is set to return to Old Trafford following a largely disappointing 2025-26 season, which he spent on loan with Northampton Town and Bradford City.

Wheatley managed three goals and four assists for Northampton in the first half of the season before moving to Bradford, but he failed to score or set up a goal in 12 games for the Bantams.

Wheatley remains under contract at Man United until the end of the 2027-28 campaign, but he has been restricted to just four appearances for the Red Devils since coming through the youth ranks.

Nevertheless, Football Insider claims that Wheatley will not be allowed to leave the club permanently this summer, as United chiefs still harbour high hopes for the 2006-born attacker.

Man United 'decide against' permanent Ethan Wheatley exit

© Imago

Fallen German giants FC Schalke 04 - who have just regained promotion to the Bundesliga - are supposedly interested in Wheatley, but they would have to be content with a loan deal for the time being.

However, it is not clear whether Man United intend to enter contract talks with Wheatley's camp, as failure to reach an agreement could force them into a cut-price sale in 2027.

The 6ft 1in striker has been on the books at Old Trafford since 2015 and made a major impression at youth level, scoring 28 goals across 56 appearances for the Under-18 and Under-21 sides.

Wheatley made his senior debut for Man United in a Premier League win over Sheffield United in April 2024, and he made a further two top-flight appearances against Crystal Palace and Arsenal later that season.

The striker's fourth and most recent match for the Red Devils was a cameo appearance in a 5-2 EFL Cup win over Leicester City in October 2024, but he has since earned three caps for England's Under-20 side.

Could Ethan Wheatley play a part at Man United next season?

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport

Had Wheatley stayed at Man United for the 2025-26 season, he could have easily been Michael Carrick's sixth-choice striker, behind Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Joshua Zirkzee, Chido Obi and Benjamin Sesko.

Heading into the 2026-27 campaign, the out-of-favour Zirkzee is unlikely to still be at the Theatre of Dreams, but Carrick will still have an abundance of central options available to him.

Mbeumo and Cunha are favoured out wide, though, while Obi is yet to make his senior breakthrough, so there could be scope for Wheatley to earn minutes here and there.

However, as Carrick also has Patrick Dorgu and Amad Diallo capable of playing out wide, Mbeumo and Cunha should be the first ports of call if Sesko is ever absent from the team.

Therefore, another temporary exit is the best move for Wheatley, but a permanent departure in 2027 is a possibility if he fails to fulfil his potential elsewhere next term.