Man Utd transfer news: Barcelona ready to 'entertain' offers for 22y/o defender

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Jun 2026 16:11

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for academy graduate Alejandro Balde this summer amid growing interest from Manchester United.

The 22-year-old was once viewed as a cornerstone of Barcelona's long-term project, but his standing at Camp Nou has shifted considerably over the past few months.

From untouchable to potentially transferable, Balde has seen his influence within the squad diminish following an injury-disrupted 2025-26 campaign and the arrival of Joao Cancelo.

The Portugal international has provided Hansi Flick with tactical flexibility since joining in January and has increasingly been trusted in the club's biggest matches ahead of the La Masia graduate.

Alejandro Balde future: What Barcelona plan to do

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are now willing to entertain offers for Balde as they reassess their options at left-back.

The Catalan giants are keen to retain Cancelo beyond this season and are reportedly exploring a permanent deal with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Barcelona have also not ruled out recruiting another experienced left-back, with Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella among the names believed to be under consideration.

Could Manchester United be interested in signing Alejandro Balde?

© Imago

Manchester United are expected to strengthen the left side of their defence this summer as Michael Carrick looks to add greater balance and depth to his squad.

Newcastle United's Lewis Hall remains their preferred target, while Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown and Balde have also emerged as potential options for the Red Devils.

The report claims that the Red Devils could face competition from elsewhere in the Premier League, with Manchester City and Aston Villa also monitoring the Spaniard's situation.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly been informed of Barcelona's willingness to consider offers, and given Balde's age, pedigree and experience at the highest level, there is unlikely to be any shortage of interest should he become available in the market.