Yan Diomande vs. Bradley Barcola: Liverpool's Mo Salah replacements assessed as Andoni Iraola eyes superstar transfer

By Lewis Nolan | 06 Jun 2026 22:02

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola will need his forward line to be strengthened significantly ahead of the new Premier League season.

News that Hugo Ekitike will miss a significant portion of 2026-27 was compounded by the exit of Mohamed Salah after the end of 2025-26, and their absences will leave a significant gap in the frontline.

The Merseysiders have been linked with a number of attackers, though perhaps the two most notable links have been those to RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola.

Both players have their strengths and weaknesses, and both will almost certainly command fees in excess of £100m each.

Here, Sports Mole explores whether Liverpool should sign Yan Diomande or Bradley Barcola.

Yan Diomande assessed: The Mohamed Salah replacement?

Yan Diomande enjoyed a strong season with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, scoring 12 goals and producing eight assists.

It is important to remember that Diomande is only 19, so while he has already shown that he can contribute at a high level, a period of adaptation may be necessary.

However, the Ivorian's talent is impossible to deny, with his dribbling ability making him an immense asset for Leipzig, and he could help fill the void left by Salah at Anfield

The legendary Egyptian was more than just a goalscorer, but there is an argument that he would have not been the ideal partner for striker Alexander Isak on the right flank.

YAN DIOMANDE'S 2025-26 Games: 36 Starts: 31 Goals: 13 Assists: 9 Shots per Game: 1.6 Successful Dribbles per Game: 3.6 Touches per Game: 53.3

Diomande is comfortable holding width, and if he can consistently drive towards the penalty area, his deliveries into the box could benefit Isak.

The fact that the 19-year-old's strong foot is his right means he will present different challenges to opposition full-backs, who became used to Salah cutting inside onto his left foot.

Iraola has previously remarked that he loves working with players that can drive forward with the ball, so if that holds true at Liverpool, he would almost certainly enjoy maximising Diomande's talents.

The Leipzig star also works hard out of possession, and in Iraola's high-pressing team, he could be a strong stylistic fit.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Bradley Barcola: Will he block Rio Ngumoha's pathway?

The fact that Bradley Barcola was seen as fourth choice by PSG should not be used as a reason not to sign him considering the French side arguably boast the world's best frontline.

In 48 games for Paris Saint-Germain last season, the 23-year-old scored 13 times and set up another six goals, though his production could scale up if he was a starter.

Barcola came on as a substitute in the Champions League final on May 30, and he arguably had the two best opportunities of the match from open play.

The Frenchman managed to escape Arsenal's William Saliba twice, though David Raya was able to smother the ball the first time, before the forward then blazed over the bar moments prior to the end of the second half.

Some Reds fans looked at his display in the final and were concerned by his erratic finishing, but he should be credited for getting himself into dangerous positions.

BRADLEY BARCOLA'S 2025-26 Games: 48 Starts: 35 Goals: 13 Assists: 6 Shots per Game: 2.3 Successful Dribbles per Game: 1.2 Touches per Game: 37.8

Salah was one of the greatest scorers in Premier League history, but while he was never an elite finisher, his greatest strength was getting into shooting zones.

Iraola's style of play is significantly more direct than his predecessor's, meaning Barcola's direct nature could be a perfect fit for the manager.

However, the 23-year-old prefers to play on the left side of attack, and his presence could stifle the development of left-winger Rio Ngumoha.

Though Ngumoha is only 17 and should not be expected to start every game, the youngster has already shown that he deserves to play a significant role in the XI next term.

Barcola could start on the right, but his impact in the penalty area may be limited as he would be striking the ball from relatively unfamiliar angles.

© Imago

Liverpool transfer news: Iraola needs Barcola and Diomande

There is a strong argument that Liverpool may need both players next term if they are to win major silverware under Iraola.

Signing just one of the two wingers would still leave the team short in the forward line as it is not clear if a core group of Cody Gakpo, Ngumoha and Isak alongside one addition would be enough to challenge Arsenal.

Liverpool would also benefit from bringing in both wingers because they currently lack players capable of stretching play by running beyond defensive lines, as well as a specialist dribbler.

While signing both Barcola and Diomande may seem outlandish, Liverpool did bring Florian Wirtz and Isak to Anfield in the same summer despite both costing in excess of £100m each.

The Merseysiders are likely to reinforce significantly, and if they can afford both wingers, then they should do everything in their power to bring them to the club.

If there is only room in the budget for one of the two, then perhaps signing Diomande as Salah's direct replacement would make sense.